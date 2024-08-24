Vadodara’s Janmashtami Preparations In Full Swing: Devotees Embrace Festive Shopping

Preparations for Krishna Janmashtami in Gujarat’s Vadodara are in full swing. The city’s puja shops are stocked with materials to decorate Lord Krishna idols, offering a wide variety of options.

A shopkeeper in Vadodara said, “Devotees can decorate their God in any way they want. A variety of decorative items are available in the market. This year, a special trend is that devotees want to decorate Krishna Lalla similarly to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.” He added, “We have a complete set similar to the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya available for decorating Krishna Lalla. Decorative materials, including crowns, tilaks, earrings, and armlets, are also available for Janmashtami this year.”

MUST READ: Kolkata Rape-Murder: Sanjay Roy Claims He Is Being ‘Framed’

The shopkeeper noted that along with Bhagwan’s garments, the shop also offers jewelry like pearls, zardozi, karachali, and gold and silver pieces. “Despite higher prices this year, devotees have flocked to the market. They are not feeling any difference in the cost. Decorative materials start at 50 rupees. Most of these items are made in Kolkata before coming here,” he said.

Barsha Parikh, a customer, commented, “The best part about coming here is the variety of options available. Most of the decorative items needed to decorate Krishna Lalla can be found here.”

The city of Ayodhya is also preparing for a grand celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary. The markets in Ayodhya are adorned with cradles, swings, garments, and jewelry dedicated to Lord Krishna. This is the first Janmashtami since the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights. The occasion is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, Lord Krishna’s images, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends