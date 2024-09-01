Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach Prototype Unveiled: A Major Upgrade For Indian Railways’ Passenger Comfort

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the much-anticipated prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at BEML's facility in Bengaluru on Sunday. This new sleeper coach represents a significant advancement in Indian Railways' efforts to enhance passenger travel experiences.

Vaishnaw highlighted that, following the successful introduction of Vande Bharat chair cars, the focus has now shifted to sleeper cars. The prototype has now been completed and will undergo a rigorous 10-day trial period before further testing begins.

During his visit, Vaishnaw inspected the new sleeper coach and engaged with railway staff involved in its design and production. He noted the key improvements in the new coaches compared to existing models, particularly in terms of speed, safety, and passenger amenities.

The Railway Minister announced that the Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to be ready for passenger service within the next three months. Once the prototype completes its testing phase, production will ramp up, with plans to roll out two to three trains per month after the first year and a half of production.

“We are committed to continuously enhancing the Vande Bharat train design based on our experiences. This approach will also be applied to the Vande Bharat Metro,” Vaishnaw said.

Designed for long-distance overnight journeys of 800 to 1,200 kilometres, the Vande Bharat sleeper version will consist of 16 coaches. This includes 11 AC three-tier, four AC two-tier, and one AC first-class coach, providing a total of 823 berths. The trainset, capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 kmph, incorporates advanced safety features with crash-worthy design elements.

In addition to its safety enhancements, the Vande Bharat sleeper coach is equipped with world-class amenities. These include integrated reading lights with USB charging ports, public announcement systems, visual information displays, modular pantries, and special berths and toilets for differently-abled passengers. Notably, the first AC coach will feature showers with hot water, further enhancing passenger comfort on long journeys.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed to be both comfortable and affordable, targeting the middle-class segment. He assured that ticket fares would be comparable to those of the Rajdhani Express, ensuring a premium yet cost-effective travel experience.

This innovative step forward underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to improving travel standards and meeting the evolving needs of its passengers.

