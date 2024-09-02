Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Dies in Fall During Home Renovation

Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay passed away on Sunday after a tragic accident at his residence in Vasant Kunj.

Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay passed away on Sunday after a tragic accident at his residence in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi. According to police reports, the 64-year-old Upadhyay, who was inspecting renovation work at his home, fell from the fourth floor to the second floor, sustaining severe head injuries.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police received information from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj regarding Upadhyay’s admission at approximately 2:50 p.m. “On enquiry, it came to light that at about 10:30 a.m., when Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor,” a senior police officer stated.

The veteran journalist was immediately rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre around 11 a.m. However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. Upadhyay suffered significant head trauma and other injuries from the fall.

Family and Condolences

According to police, Upadhyay’s family was not residing at the building at the time due to the ongoing renovation work. The death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from various quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over Upadhyay’s passing. In a post on X, Modi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyay ji, who made valuable contributions in the field of digital media and television. His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Family’s Statement

Satish Upadhyay, the elder brother of the deceased and Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), confirmed the tragic news. He stated that Umesh Upadhyay succumbed to his injuries following the fall at his Vasant Kunj residence.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have initiated a postmortem and legal proceedings following the incident. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to Upadhyay’s fall and death.