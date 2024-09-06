Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu has announced a significant enhancement in airport processing times with the introduction of the Digi Yatra app at Visakhapatnam Airport. This innovative app is designed to streamline the passenger experience, reducing the time needed to enter the airport from several minutes to just five seconds.

The Digi Yatra app represents a major leap in contactless travel technology, aimed at providing a smooth and hassle-free experience for passengers. During the launch event, Minister Naidu revealed that the app will soon be available at nine additional airports across India, adding to the 15 airports already equipped with this facility.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, ” I am happy to announce that today we are inaugurating 9 Digi Yatra facilities in 9 airports in the country…the most important thing of this Digi Yatra facility is the seamless and contactless facility to the passengers…”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, MLAs Gana Babu, Bandaru Satya Narayana Murthy, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao. The Digi Yatra initiative emerged as a response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, showcasing a revolutionary approach to airport operations by allowing passengers to manage boarding passes and other travel needs digitally.

The app has already been adopted by three crore users, reflecting its growing popularity and demand. The Union Minister assured that the security of personal information uploaded to the app is a top priority. The ultimate goal is to extend the Digi Yatra system to all airports in a phased manner, enhancing travel efficiency across the country.

