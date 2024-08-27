Watch: Patient Assaults Female Doctor By Grabbing Hair and Banging Head at Andhra Hospital

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

As medical community & people continue to protest against rape & murder of 31 year old doctor at RG Kar medical college & hospital, amidst this incident, another shocking incident has come to the fore. Recently at Andhra Pradesh, a junior female doctor was assaulted by a patient at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati.

As medical community & people continue to protest against rape & murder of 31 year old doctor at RG Kar medical college & hospital, amidst this incident, another shocking incident has come to the fore.

Recently at Andhra Pradesh, a junior female doctor was assaulted by a patient at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati.

The attack, captured on CCTV, shows the patient grabbing the doctor by her hair and slamming her head against the steel frame of a hospital bed.

But, other doctors in the ward quickly intervened, overpowering the assailant and removing him from the scene.

Watch The Video 

Later, while recounting the incident to the director and vice-chancellor of SVIMS Dr. RV Kumar in her letter, the intern revealed, that while on duty in the Emergency Medicine Department, she was unexpectedly attacked by a patient named Bangaru Raju.

She described how Raju approached her from behind, pulled her hair, and began forcefully banging her head against the cot’s steel rod, with no security personnel present to assist her.

Further, the intern expressed grave concerns about workplace safety, noting that the situation could have worsened if the patient had been armed with a weapon. Then, she has called for enhanced security measures to protect medical staff.

Following the incident, doctors at SVIMS staged a protest demanding improved safety protocols.

