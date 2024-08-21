According to police, the violent incident stemmed from a crash involving two groups, but no case has been filed yet, as reported by PTI. The video of the altercation quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the dangerous act.

This is crazy and sickening from Badlapur/Ambernath, road rages in Mumbai MMR are going out of hand, people know they can do such things and later write an essay. Just look at that Innocent kid. pic.twitter.com/7dapf7dnVw — Sneha (@QueenofThane) August 20, 2024

In a related incident earlier this week, two priests in Mumbai were assaulted following a road rage altercation. After an unidentified motorcyclist collided with their scooter, the priests were attacked by a group of men wielding sticks and knives. The attack, which occurred on a crowded street, was captured on video and led to the arrest of two individuals by the Kandivali police.

These incidents highlight growing concerns over road safety and the escalating aggression witnessed on roads in the region. Authorities are now under pressure to take stricter action to prevent such occurrences in the future.