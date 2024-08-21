A shocking road rage incident was caught on camera on the Badlapur-Ambernath road in Thane on Tuesday. The video shows a black Tata Harrier SUV repeatedly ramming into a white Toyota Fortuner, resulting in injuries to at least four individuals, including a mother and child who were seated in the backseat of the Fortuner. The black SUV first hit the Fortuner on a busy road and then, after reversing, smashed into it again head-on, dragging some bystanders for a few meters.
According to police, the violent incident stemmed from a crash involving two groups, but no case has been filed yet, as reported by PTI. The video of the altercation quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the dangerous act.
In a related incident earlier this week, two priests in Mumbai were assaulted following a road rage altercation. After an unidentified motorcyclist collided with their scooter, the priests were attacked by a group of men wielding sticks and knives. The attack, which occurred on a crowded street, was captured on video and led to the arrest of two individuals by the Kandivali police.
These incidents highlight growing concerns over road safety and the escalating aggression witnessed on roads in the region. Authorities are now under pressure to take stricter action to prevent such occurrences in the future.