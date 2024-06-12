Wayanad Or Raebareli? 'Everybody Knows The Answer Except Me' Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed uncertainty over which constituency to represent as a Member of Parliament, stating that while everyone seems to know the answer, he remains undecided. He reassured that regardless of his choice, both Wayanad and Raebareli would be content with his decision.

Having won the Wayanad and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Wayanad, acknowledging the speculation surrounding his constituency choice.

“Many people are speculating, Wayanad or Raebareli. Everybody knows the answer except me… Don’t worry, both Raebareli and Wayanad will be happy with my decision,” remarked Rahul Gandhi.

In addition to his constituency deliberations, Rahul Gandhi commented on the BJP’s electoral performance in Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh, attributing their losses to their assault on the core values of India.

“BJP lost in Ayodhya, they lost in Uttar Pradesh. They lost because they were attacking the idea of India. In our constitution, India is called a union of states. India is a union of states, languages, history, culture, religion, and traditions,” he emphasized.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the hurdles encountered by the INDIA alliance, including media bias and administrative obstacles.

“When we began the election, the media which supports BJP said that they would get 400 seats. The PM and all senior leaders were saying ‘400 paar’. After one month, 300 paar and after some time, 200 paar. The INDIA alliance had the entire media, the entire administration, ED, and CBI against it. The election commission designed the election to suit the PM,” he remarked.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, a significant decrease from its 2019 tally of 303. Conversely, the Congress witnessed notable progress, clinching 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious with 292 seats, the INDIA bloc surpassed the 230-mark, presenting formidable competition and defying initial projections.

The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections emerged as one of the most surprising results in history. Despite exit poll agencies predicting an easy victory for the BJP-led NDA, the INDIA bloc put up an impressive performance, defying the exit polls by securing 232 seats. Meanwhile, the NDA secured 294 seats.

Notably, the BJP, which secured 283 and 303 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections respectively, saw a significant decrease, ending up with only 240 seats this time. This marks the first instance in the last three elections where they have failed to reach the clear mandate mark of 272 seats. It is also the first time Narendra Modi will form a state or central government without a clear majority.