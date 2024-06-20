Weather Updates: Thunderstorms Expected in Delhi, Heatwave to Ease by June 20, IMD Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heatwave conditions in Delhi today. However, relief is on the way, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in some areas. The IMD tweeted that light to moderate rain and winds of 20-30 km/h could occur in parts of North, Northeast, Northwest, West, and Central Delhi, as well as in areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, and Bahadurgarh.

The heatwave conditions are expected to persist across much of North India for the next 24 hours but will start to ease from Thursday, June 20, as a western disturbance moves into the region.

20/06/2024: 07:10 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi , NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024

Rainfall Forecast for Other Regions: Heavy to very heavy rainfall, including isolated extremely heavy falls, is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya for the next two days, tapering off thereafter.

Warm night conditions are predicted in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on June 19. Monsoon Advancements: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance further into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next 3-4 days.

Sikkim will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers from June 19-22. Delhi’s Weather Specifics: The IMD has downgraded the heatwave alert to ‘orange’ from ‘red.’

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are possible at isolated locations. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

Show Full Article