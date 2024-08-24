West Bengal Gold Smuggling Operation: BSF Arrests Smuggler With 974 Grams Of Gold

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a gold smuggling attempt and arrested a smuggler with eight gold biscuits weighing 974 grams, valued at over Rs 71 lakh, at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The operation was carried out on August 23rd. The apprehended individual has been identified as Tanmoy Mondal, a resident of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

According to a BSF press release, “On 23/08/2024, based on specific information, vigilant BSF troops from Border Outpost Tarali-1, 143 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, apprehended an Indian smuggler with 8 gold biscuits weighing a total of 974 grams while they were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The estimated value of the seized gold is Rs 71,16,044.”

Around 11:55 a.m., acting on specific information about gold smuggling, alert troops on border duty intercepted a suspect riding a scooter. During the search, the troops recovered 8 gold biscuits and apprehended the individual.

“The apprehended person has been identified as Tanmoy Mondal (name changed), resident of Vill-Hakimpur (Majherpara), PO-Hakimpur, PS-Swarupnagar, Dist-North 24 PGs (WB),” according to the release.

During interrogation, Mondal revealed that on August 22, 2024, at around 9:30 p.m., he received the 8 gold biscuits from an unknown Bangladeshi national near Pachilghat, Hakimpur Biswaspara. He then concealed the gold biscuits in a cavity made in his scooter.

On August 23, 2024, while attempting to cross the BSF domination line via the Hakimpur Check Point, Mondal was apprehended by BSF troops along with the 8 gold biscuits. He had planned to hand over the gold biscuits to another unknown smuggler outside the Bithari market for which he would have received Rs 4,000.

The apprehended person and the seized items have been handed over to the customs office in Tentulia, as stated by the BSF.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

