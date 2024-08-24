Delhi Metro’s Red Line Faces Delays Following Attempted Cable Theft

On early saturday, Services on Delhi Metro’s Red Line between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations are facing delays due to an attempted cable theft. Reports Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Extending from Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the Red Line is currently operating at a reduced speed of 25 km/h between the affected stations because of the damage to signaling cables caused by the theft.

Red Line Update Delay in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 24, 2024

As per News Agency PTI, Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s Principal Executive Director for Corporate Communications, explained that repairs during service hours were not feasible, leading to the decision to maintain reduced speeds throughout the day to minimize passenger disruption.

He further noted, that replacing the cables is a time-consuming process that requires complete access to the track, which is not possible while trains are running.

Currently, restoration work is planned to start after the last train service, with track access needed for replacing the damaged cables.

Meanwhile, passengers are being updated through regular announcements at stations and onboard, and additional updates are being provided via social media.