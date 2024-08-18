Monday, August 19, 2024

Will Delhi Metro Operate On Raksha Bandhan? Find Out

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is gearing up for the anticipated surge in passengers on Raksha Bandhan by putting additional trains on standby and setting up extra ticket kiosks. The preparations are in place to ensure smooth operations and accommodate the increased footfall expected on Monday, August 19, 2024.

In a statement, the DMRC announced that additional trains will be kept on standby across its corridors, ready to be deployed if the passenger rush demands it. This move is aimed at providing timely and efficient service during the festive period, ensuring that commuters face minimal disruptions.

To further manage the anticipated crowd, the DMRC will also deploy extra personnel at key metro stations. These staff members will operate additional ticket counters to expedite ticketing and reduce wait times for passengers.

The DMRC has encouraged passengers to use digital options to purchase tickets, thereby avoiding queues at ticket counters. Commuters can use mobile apps like DMRC Momentum 2.0, WhatsApp, Paytm, One Delhi, and Amazon to buy QR tickets online. Additionally, they can purchase the National Common Mobility Card or Smart Card from customer care centers for a hassle-free journey.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, guards and customer facilitation agents (CFA) will be stationed at major metro stops to assist and guide passengers, ensuring a seamless travel experience during the festive rush.

