Saturday, August 24, 2024

BJP Central Election Committee to Convene Meeting to Review Candidates For J&K & Haryana

BJP Central Election Committee to Convene Meeting to Review Candidates For J&K & Haryana

Ahead of J&K & Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee will convene on August 25 to finalize the party’s candidates.

The meeting will take place at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where voting will occur for 24 seats on September 18.

The Union Territory will hold its elections in three phases- September 18 (First phase), September 23 (second phase) & October 1 (Third phase).

Also Read: BJP Appoints Ram Madhav And G Kishan Reddy As Election In-Charges For J&K Assembly Elections

Moreover, the four districts of south Kashmir & three districts of Doda will vote in the first phase of elections.

As for Haryana, elections for the 90 assembly constituencies are slated for October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4.

So Far, the party’s Haryana unit has compiled a list of over 300 candidates, which will be reviewed by the Central Election Committee. Some constituencies have multiple candidates shortlisted, with a few having up to five names under consideration.

Must Read: Jharkhand Congress Chief Denies Reports of Champai Soren Joining BJP, Says ‘We Have…’

(With Inputs From ANI)

addBlock

Recent Post

Delhi Premier League 2024: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Meets West Delhi Lions Owner Rajan Chopra

Delhi Premier League 2024: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Meets West Delhi Lions Owner Rajan Chopra

NASA Faces Crucial Decision On Boeing Starliner: Will SpaceX Crew Dragon Step In For Astronauts’ Return?

NASA Faces Crucial Decision On Boeing Starliner: Will SpaceX Crew Dragon Step In For Astronauts’...

Pakistani Forces Abduct Baloch Youth And Relocate Them To Unknown Location

Pakistani Forces Abduct Baloch Youth And Relocate Them To Unknown Location

PDP Releases Manifesto For J-K Assembly Elections: Focus On Restoring Articles 370 & 35A And Promoting Sports

PDP Releases Manifesto For J-K Assembly Elections: Focus On Restoring Articles 370 & 35A And...

J-K Security Forces Conduct Search Operation Post-Terrorist Encounter

J-K Security Forces Conduct Search Operation Post-Terrorist Encounter

Vijender Singh Calls For Delhi To Be a Sports Hub; Expresses Support For Vinesh Phogat

Vijender Singh Calls For Delhi To Be a Sports Hub; Expresses Support For Vinesh Phogat

India’s Strategic Influence: Robinder Sachdev’s Take On Ending The Russia-Ukraine War

India’s Strategic Influence: Robinder Sachdev’s Take On Ending The Russia-Ukraine War

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox