BJP Central Election Committee to Convene Meeting to Review Candidates For J&K & Haryana

Ahead of J&K & Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee will convene on August 25 to finalize the party’s candidates.

The meeting will take place at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where voting will occur for 24 seats on September 18.

The Union Territory will hold its elections in three phases- September 18 (First phase), September 23 (second phase) & October 1 (Third phase).

Moreover, the four districts of south Kashmir & three districts of Doda will vote in the first phase of elections.

As for Haryana, elections for the 90 assembly constituencies are slated for October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4.

So Far, the party’s Haryana unit has compiled a list of over 300 candidates, which will be reviewed by the Central Election Committee. Some constituencies have multiple candidates shortlisted, with a few having up to five names under consideration.

(With Inputs From ANI)