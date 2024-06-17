What Is The Controversy Behind PM Modi And Pope Francis Meeting Together? The Opposition Jibe

The BJP and the Congress units in Kerala witnessed a war of words on Sunday after PM Narendra Modi met Pope Francis amid the G7 Summit. The controversy began after the Congress posted a picture of PM Modi and the Pope together and captioned it with, “Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God!”

The @INCIndia Kerala “X” handle, seemingly run by radical Islamists or Urban Naxals, continues to post derogatory and humiliating content against nationalistic leaders. Now, it has even stooped to mocking the respected Pope and the Christian community. It’s certain that the AICC… pic.twitter.com/hL9hCN6FYL — K Surendran(മോദിയുടെ കുടുംബം) (@surendranbjp) June 16, 2024

Reacting to the controversial post, the BJP alleged that the opposition Congress is run by “radical Islamists or Urban Naxals”.

“When you manage to make intelligent smiles gush from the lips of even one spectator, you make even God smile.” — Pope Francis Pope Francis said this on Friday, 14th June on the same day after he met Narendra Modi. Better luck next time, @surendranbjp, @GeorgekurianBjp and… https://t.co/j3V0vcaE8Q pic.twitter.com/O1KCXkdH24 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 16, 2024

The BJP state Chief K Surendran bashed on the Congress for making a derogatory remark against the renouned leaders and also sought to know that wheater the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi endorsed it.

This tweet by the Congress, equates Prime Minister Modi to Lord Jesus. This is absolutely uncalled for and is an insult to the Christian community, who revere Jesus. It is shameful that Congress has stopped to this level. pic.twitter.com/79drMyiauF — George Kurian(Modi Ka Parivar) (@GeorgekurianBjp) June 16, 2024

“The @INCIndia Kerala “X” handle, seemingly run by radical Islamists or Urban Naxals, continues to post derogatory and humiliating content against nationalistic leaders. Now, it has even stooped to mocking the respected Pope and the Christian community. It’s certain that the AICC General Secretary from Kerala, @kcvenugopalmp, is aware of this. The question is, what are @RahulGandhi and @kharge’s interests in supporting this?” Surendran said in his post.

In response to the anxious BJP, the Congress again gave a sarcastic reply, “better luck next time” to Surendran and others from “Modi ka parivar”.

"When you manage to make intelligent smiles gush from the lips of even one spectator, you make even God smile." Pope Francis Pope Francis said this on Friday, 14th June on the same day after he met Narendra Modi. Better luck next time, @surendranbjp, @Georgekurianbjp and others from Modi ka parivar!" the Congress in Kerala said it's post.

