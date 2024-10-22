What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

As Cyclone Dana intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, all eyes are on the East Indian coast, where it is expected to make landfall late on Thursday, October 24. (Read more below)

As Cyclone Dana intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, all eyes are on the East Indian coast, where it is expected to make landfall late on Thursday, October 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for both Odisha and West Bengal, with the storm already affecting weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Dana marks the second cyclonic storm to hit the Indian coast in just two months, following Cyclone Asna, which struck in late August. Cyclonic storms often carry captivating names like Titli, Biparjoy, Nisarga, and Fani, which are not randomly assigned but follow a systematic naming convention established by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Before diving into the naming conventions, let’s explore how Cyclone Dana earned its name.

The Story Behind Cyclone Dana’s Name

Named by Qatar, Cyclone Dana’s title comes from the Arabic word meaning “generosity.” This selection reflects the tradition of naming cyclones according to a standard protocol set by the WMO. The naming process involves contributions from various countries in the region, ensuring a diverse representation in the names given to cyclones.

How Are Cyclones Named?

The process of naming cyclones is a collaborative effort among several nations that are part of the WMO. Countries such as Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand began this practice in 2000. Each member nation submits a list of names to a WMO panel, which then finalizes a rotating list of tropical cyclone names.

In 2018, the naming convention expanded to include Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, increasing the pool of names used for cyclones. Each of the 13 member countries is required to propose 13 names, which are then added to the official list for future storms.

Preparing for Cyclone Dana

As the storm approaches, authorities and residents in the affected states are urged to remain vigilant. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly in Odisha and West Bengal, which could lead to flooding and other weather-related hazards.

Coastal communities are preparing for the impact, with emergency services on high alert. Local governments are coordinating evacuation plans and setting up shelters for those in vulnerable areas, emphasizing the need for public safety as Cyclone Dana approaches.

With its rapid development, Cyclone Dana serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather phenomena and the importance of preparedness in the face of potential disasters. Stay tuned for updates as the storm approaches the East Indian coast, and heed all safety advisories from local authorities.

