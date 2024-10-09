Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

When Ratan Tata Chose His Unwell Dog Over British Royal Award

Ratan Tata once made the poignant decision to forgo a prestigious royal award in favor of caring for his ill pet dog.

When Ratan Tata Chose His Unwell Dog Over British Royal Award

Ratan Tata is renowned for many stories of philanthropy and kindness, but one story  particularly stands out. It recounts the moment when the Indian industrial titan chose to forgo an engagement with a member of the English royal family at the last moment.

A lifetime achievement award by King Charles III

In 2018, King Charles III (then Prince Charles) sought to honor Ratan Tata for his remarkable philanthropic contributions. The British royal planned to present Tata with a lifetime achievement award under the auspices of the British Asian Trust, with all arrangements set for a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2018. Tata was informed about the event in advance and was thrilled to attend and accept the award.

However, just before the trip, Ratan Tata canceled his plans to travel to England due to personal reasons.

Ratan Tata choose ill pet dog

The reason was his beloved pet dog, who fell ill shortly before the scheduled visit. For Tata, the prestigious recognition from the British royal family paled in comparison to the well-being of his cherished pets.

“‘Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come,’” businessman, columnist, and actor Suhel Seth later shared, recounting Tata’s words during a phone call. Seth was in London for the event when he received the unexpected news from Tata himself.

The story took another turn when Prince Charles learned of Tata’s reason for not attending. He expressed no surprise at all, stating, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on a stable course,” as recalled by Seth.

Ratan Tata passes away

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has passed away at the age of 86. Just this past Monday, he addressed health rumors on social media, explaining that he was undergoing routine medical checks related to his age.

“It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an exceptional leader whose vast contributions have not only shaped the Tata Group but also impacted the very essence of our nation,” said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in a late-night statement.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than just a chairperson; he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He led by example. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, he expanded the group’s global presence while remaining true to its ethical values,” Mr. Chandrasekaran added.

Read More: PM Modi And Industry Titans Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata’s Lasting Legacy

Filed under

RATAN TATA Ratan Tata awards ratan tata death Ratan Tata dies

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox