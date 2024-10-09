When Ratan Tata Chose His Unwell Dog Over British Royal Award

Ratan Tata once made the poignant decision to forgo a prestigious royal award in favor of caring for his ill pet dog.

Ratan Tata is renowned for many stories of philanthropy and kindness, but one story particularly stands out. It recounts the moment when the Indian industrial titan chose to forgo an engagement with a member of the English royal family at the last moment.

A lifetime achievement award by King Charles III

In 2018, King Charles III (then Prince Charles) sought to honor Ratan Tata for his remarkable philanthropic contributions. The British royal planned to present Tata with a lifetime achievement award under the auspices of the British Asian Trust, with all arrangements set for a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2018. Tata was informed about the event in advance and was thrilled to attend and accept the award.

However, just before the trip, Ratan Tata canceled his plans to travel to England due to personal reasons.

Ratan Tata choose ill pet dog

The reason was his beloved pet dog, who fell ill shortly before the scheduled visit. For Tata, the prestigious recognition from the British royal family paled in comparison to the well-being of his cherished pets.

“‘Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come,’” businessman, columnist, and actor Suhel Seth later shared, recounting Tata’s words during a phone call. Seth was in London for the event when he received the unexpected news from Tata himself.

The story took another turn when Prince Charles learned of Tata’s reason for not attending. He expressed no surprise at all, stating, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on a stable course,” as recalled by Seth.

Ratan Tata passes away

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has passed away at the age of 86. Just this past Monday, he addressed health rumors on social media, explaining that he was undergoing routine medical checks related to his age.

“It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an exceptional leader whose vast contributions have not only shaped the Tata Group but also impacted the very essence of our nation,” said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in a late-night statement.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than just a chairperson; he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He led by example. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, he expanded the group’s global presence while remaining true to its ethical values,” Mr. Chandrasekaran added.

