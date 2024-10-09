Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Despite his modest lifestyle, Jimmy Tata is far from ordinary in terms of wealth. He reportedly doesn’t own a mobile phone and prefers staying informed through books and newspapers rather than modern technology. Indiatimes noted that he rarely leaves his house.

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Ratan Tata’s name was synonymous with business, philanthropy, and innovation, having placed India on the global stage long before most other industrialists. However, few are familiar with his brother, Jimmy Tata, who leads a much simpler and quieter life.

Unlike Ratan, Jimmy prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but his humble lifestyle has recently drawn attention. Here’s a closer look at Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata’s younger brother.

Who Is Jimmy Tata?

Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger sibling of Ratan Tata, has maintained a low profile throughout his life, showing little interest in the family business, though he holds a significant share in the Tata Group.

His simple lifestyle has long intrigued people, but it gained widespread curiosity after Ratan Tata posted a black-and-white photo of them on Instagram to celebrate Jimmy’s birthday. The caption read, “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy),” suggesting the close bond they still share.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Harsh Vardhan Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, had earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Jimmy’s modest way of living. He revealed that Jimmy lives in a simple two-bedroom apartment on the sixth floor of Hampton Court in Colaba, Mumbai, and is an excellent squash player, a skill his elder brother lacked when he was alive.

Despite his modest lifestyle, Jimmy Tata is far from ordinary in terms of wealth. He reportedly doesn’t own a mobile phone and prefers staying informed through books and newspapers rather than modern technology. It is also rumoured that he rarely leaves his house.

While Jimmy Tata may live simply, he is the owner of substantial wealth, holding major stakes in various Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals. He is also a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a role he inherited following their father Naval Tata’s death in 1989.

MUST READ: Did You Know Ratan Tata Acquired Land Rover And Jaguar For $2.3 Billion Only To Take Revenge On Ford?   

Filed under

jimmy tata RATAN TATA tata sons TCS Trending news

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox