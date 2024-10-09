Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Despite his modest lifestyle, Jimmy Tata is far from ordinary in terms of wealth. He reportedly doesn’t own a mobile phone and prefers staying informed through books and newspapers rather than modern technology. Indiatimes noted that he rarely leaves his house.

Ratan Tata’s name was synonymous with business, philanthropy, and innovation, having placed India on the global stage long before most other industrialists. However, few are familiar with his brother, Jimmy Tata, who leads a much simpler and quieter life.

Unlike Ratan, Jimmy prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but his humble lifestyle has recently drawn attention. Here’s a closer look at Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata’s younger brother.

Who Is Jimmy Tata?

Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger sibling of Ratan Tata, has maintained a low profile throughout his life, showing little interest in the family business, though he holds a significant share in the Tata Group.

His simple lifestyle has long intrigued people, but it gained widespread curiosity after Ratan Tata posted a black-and-white photo of them on Instagram to celebrate Jimmy’s birthday. The caption read, “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy),” suggesting the close bond they still share.

Harsh Vardhan Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, had earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Jimmy’s modest way of living. He revealed that Jimmy lives in a simple two-bedroom apartment on the sixth floor of Hampton Court in Colaba, Mumbai, and is an excellent squash player, a skill his elder brother lacked when he was alive.

Did you know of Ratan Tata’s younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

Despite his modest lifestyle, Jimmy Tata is far from ordinary in terms of wealth. He reportedly doesn’t own a mobile phone and prefers staying informed through books and newspapers rather than modern technology. It is also rumoured that he rarely leaves his house.

While Jimmy Tata may live simply, he is the owner of substantial wealth, holding major stakes in various Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals. He is also a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a role he inherited following their father Naval Tata’s death in 1989.