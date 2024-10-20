Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal? The Billionaire’s Daughter Detained In Uganda

Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of billionaire Pankaj Oswal, is allegedly detained in Uganda over disputed financial claims.

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal? The Billionaire’s Daughter Detained In Uganda

Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal has raised serious allegations regarding the detention of his daughter, Vasundhara Oswal, by Ugandan police. Since October 1, Vasundhara has reportedly been held “illegally” under circumstances that have sparked significant media attention and public concern. Pankaj Oswal has taken the extraordinary step of reaching out to the United Nations, urging them to intervene for her release.

Allegations and Circumstances of Detention

The situation unfolded when Vasundhara was allegedly detained by armed men from the family’s extra neutral alcohol (ENA) production facility in Uganda. Authorities claim that her detention is linked to an ongoing investigation concerning a missing person. However, Pankaj Oswal contends that the real motive behind the allegations against his daughter stems from a financial dispute involving a former employee.

According to Pankaj, the former employee took out a loan of $200,000 from the Oswal family, who acted as guarantors. After refusing to repay the loan, the employee allegedly fabricated accusations against Vasundhara to evade financial responsibilities.

MUST READ: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Summons CEOs Of All Airline Companies Over Multiple Bomb Threats

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal?

Vasundhara Oswal, 26, has a diverse educational background. Raised in India, Australia, and Switzerland, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from a Swiss university. Notably, during her second year of studies, she founded PRO Industries, where she currently serves as Executive Director.

Vasundhara is recognized as a key player in East Africa’s ethanol production sector and has played an instrumental role in expanding the Oswal Group’s operations globally. Her efforts in business have earned her numerous accolades, including recognition as a global youth icon in 2023.

Personal Character and Family Support

In a heartfelt social media post, her brother painted a picture of Vasundhara as a gentle and compassionate individual, stating, “She’s not even able to hurt a fly; she feeds birds every morning and is a vegetarian.” He emphasized her commitment to meditation and noted that she has never had a boyfriend, highlighting her peaceful nature.

The family’s support for Vasundhara is unwavering, and they believe that the accusations against her are baseless and motivated by ulterior motives.

The detention of Vasundhara Oswal has not only drawn attention to her family’s business ventures but has also raised questions about legal practices and human rights in Uganda. As Pankaj Oswal seeks international intervention, the global community watches closely to see how this situation unfolds.

ALSO READ: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Summons CEOs Of All Airline Companies Over Multiple Bomb Threats

Filed under

Oswal Group pankaj oswal Uganda detention vasundhara oswal
Advertisement

Also Read

Bahraich Tensions Escalates, Protesters Torched Bike Showroom

Bahraich Tensions Escalates, Protesters Torched Bike Showroom

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction

Priyanka Gandhi vs Navya Haridas: A High-Stakes Battle for Wayanad Bypolls

Priyanka Gandhi vs Navya Haridas: A High-Stakes Battle for Wayanad Bypolls

Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir’s First Ever International Marathon

Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir’s First Ever International Marathon

Entertainment

Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss of Liam Payne

Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss of Liam Payne

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox