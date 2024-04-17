Who Is Winning 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? NewsX Opinion Poll Results

According to an opinion poll conducted by NewsX, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to secure around 324 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, while the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc is expected to fall short of the 100-seat mark. The survey indicates that the BJP is poised to once again dominate in key Hindi heartland states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and may also see improvements in its performance in southern states.

The overall seat share for the upcoming election, comprising a total of 543 seats, with the halfway mark set at 272, indicates a significant lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), projected to secure 383 seats. Among these, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to clinch 324 seats, while the I.N.D.I.A bloc is expected to secure 109 seats. The remaining seats, totaling 51, are projected to be won by other parties.

The NewsX opinion poll results, which were announced in segments throughout the day predicted seat distribution for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In brief, the NDA is expected to win 139 out of 161 seats in North India with the I.N.D.I.A bloc securing 22 seats. Moving to the North East, the NDA is projected to win 19 seats out of 25, while the I.N.D.I.A bloc is expected to secure 4 seats, with 1 seat each going to ZPM and SKM. In West India, the NDA is likely to win 77 seats out of 104, while the I.N.D.I.A bloc may secure 23 seats, with 4 seats going to others.

In East India, the NDA is predicted to win 81 out of 118 seats, with the I.N.D.I.A bloc securing 8 seats, along with 9 seats for BJD and 20 for TMC. Finally, in South India, the NDA is projected to win 54 out of 130 seats, with the I.N.D.I.A bloc securing 58 seats, along with 7 seats for YSRCP and 11 seats for others. Overall, out of the total 543 seats, the NDA is expected to secure a significant lead with 383 seats, out of which 324 seats are projected for the BJP alone. The I.N.D.I.A bloc is predicted to secure 109 seats, while 51 seats are expected to go to others. The halfway mark for majority is set at 272 seats. Here’s a breakdown of the opinion polls region wise:

NORTH INDIA

In Jammu & Kashmir, out of the 5 total seats, the BJP is projected to win 2 seats, while the National Conference (NC) is expected to secure 3 seats. In Ladakh, with 1 seat in total, the BJP is predicted to win. Moving to Delhi, which has a total of 7 seats, the BJP is expected to win 6 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to secure 1 seat. Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 80 seats, is expected to see the BJP winning a landslide with 73 seats, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal are predicted to secure 2 seats each, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) is projected to win 3 seats.

The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are not expected to win any seats. In Madhya Pradesh, out of the 29 total seats, the BJP is projected to win 28 seats, with the Congress securing 1 seat. Chhattisgarh, with 11 seats in total, is expected to see the BJP winning 10 seats, while the Congress is projected to win 1 seat. Haryana, with 10 seats in total, is predicted to have the BJP winning 8 seats and the Congress securing 2 seats. Uttarakhand, with 5 seats in total, is expected to see a clean sweep by the BJP. In Punjab, out of the 13 total seats, the BJP is projected to win 4 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is expected to secure 2 seats, AAP to win 2 seats, and the Congress to secure 5 seats. Lastly, in Himachal Pradesh, with 4 seats in total, the BJP is expected to win all 4 seats. This constitutes the projected seat distribution for North India, with a total of 161 seats.

NORTH EAST INDIA