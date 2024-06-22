Why Is NTA Under Fire Over NEET And UGC-NET Paper Leaks?

From CBSE board paper leaks to the NEET-UG 2024exam, a critical nationwide medical examination, it has been a shocking incident for students, and parents, and a disgrace to our country’s education system. Question papers are being leaked, students are achieving perfect scores, and competition is becoming non-existent. This past week has been turbulent for India’s educational landscape, as controversies surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 and UGC-NET examinations have come to the forefront. The National Testing Agency (NTA), entrusted with conducting these exams, is under scrutiny following allegations of paper leaks and subsequent administrative missteps.

This year, on May 5, more than 24 lakh students sat for the NEET-UG 2024 exam at 4,750 centers spread across 571 cities, including 14 international locations. The results, declared on June 4, sparked immediate controversy. Issues raised by aspirants included the granting of grace marks to over 1,500 students, an unusually high number of students achieving perfect scores, and allegations of a leaked question paper.The Centre informed the Supreme Court today that the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates aiming for medical college admission will be annulled due to the granting of grace marks. Affected students now have the opportunity to take a re-test scheduled for June 23, with results set to be announced by June 30.

Additionally, the results revealed that 67 students attained a perfect score of 720, a higher percentage compared to previous years. For instance, in 2023, only two students achieved full marks, followed by three in 2022, two in 2021, and one in 2020. Concerns were raised that six of the top scorers had reportedly taken the exam at the same center in Haryana. The Centre also announced that counseling for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other courses will commence on July 6.

Regarding the petitions filed, three were submitted requesting the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and advocating for a retest due to alleged irregularities in the awarding of grace marks. A bench comprising Judges Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard these petitions. Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah and one of the petitioners, argued that the National Testing Agency’s decision to grant grace marks was “arbitrary.” He cited feedback from around 20,000 students suggesting that approximately 70-80 marks were unjustly awarded as grace marks to at least 1,500 students.

The second petition was filed by Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Dr. Shaik Roshan Mohiddin from the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO). They also contended that the awarding of grace marks was arbitrary, pointing out that achieving marks as high as 718 and 719 out of 720 (achieved by several students) was statistically improbable.

The third petition, filed by NEET candidate Jaripiti Kartheek, challenged the practice of awarding grace marks as compensation for alleged lost time during the exam. He argued that the “normalization formula” used to allocate grace marks was inherently unfair.

NEET-UG 2024: Allegations of Paper Leak and Subsequent Uproar

The NEET-UG exam, which determines admission to undergraduate medical courses across India, was marred by controversy this year. Following the examination held in May, uproar erupted when allegations surfaced regarding a paper leak. Students and stakeholders were further incensed by the subsequent declaration of results on June 4, amidst claims of irregularities and a sudden rise in merit scores. The situation escalated with the arrest of several individuals, including aspirant students, and the matter has now reached the Supreme Court for adjudication.

UGC-NET Exam Cancellation Amplifies Criticism

Adding fuel to the fire, the Ministry of Education took the unprecedented step of canceling the UGC-NET examination, which had seen the participation of lakhs of students. This decision, attributed to unspecified “unavoidable circumstances,” has sparked outrage and intensified scrutiny on the administration of national-level tests by the NTA.

Scrutiny on NTA and Its Oversight

As the controversies surrounding NEET-UG 2024 and UGC-NET unfold, attention has increasingly turned towards the NTA itself. Responsible for conducting these examinations on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the NTA’s handling of these incidents has raised serious concerns about its protocols, security measures, and overall governance.

Broader Implications and Public Reaction

These incidents have not only disrupted the academic aspirations of thousands but have also spotlighted systemic vulnerabilities in India’s examination infrastructure. Stakeholders and the public are demanding robust reforms to restore trust in the fairness and reliability of these critical assessments.

In summary, the controversies surrounding NEET-UG and UGC-NET underscore the urgent need for systematic reforms and enhanced vigilance in conducting national-level examinations. As these issues unfold, they serve as a poignant reminder of the imperative to uphold the sanctity of India’s educational evaluation systems.

