Why the Lok Sabha Speaker Battle Between K Suresh and Om Birla is Unusual in India's History?

The battle for Indian Parliament’s one of the most important post ‘Lok Sabha speakers’ is flying intense between the NDA and INDI alliance.

To mention, that battle for this position has happened only twice in history. One in 1952 and the second in 1976.

Like to understand the gravity of this position in the last 5-year tenure, with the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla 4 bills passed with debate with not so many participants, and 2 were passed with no discussions. Allegations and blame games happened, the opposition alleged that the reason why the bills were not sent to the standing committees headed by the non-BJP MPs was because the government feared that the final reports would be adverse.

The election for the speaker will be held on 26th June.

Why there’s an election for the Lok sabha speaker this time?

The reason, as INDI alliance contender K Suresh explains that conventionally the Lok sabha speaker is of the ruling party and the deputy speaker is of the opposition’s. Speaking to PTI, he said, “Last two Lok Sabhas, they denied us Deputy Speaker’s post because they said you are not recognized as the opposition. Now we are recognized as the opposition, deputy speaker post is our right. But they are not ready to give us.”

It can be now seen that since the opposition’s numbers have increased in the house they are pretty much comabitive about this position.

In fact, speaking to ANI, Rahul Gandhi revealed that the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh himself went to Mallikarjun Kharge to request Congress support for Om Birla.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “Today it is written in the newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the Govt constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The entire… pic.twitter.com/yR5CzlagEx — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition was willing to support NDA’s choice only if BJP gives them the Deputy Speaker’s post.

But, BJP’s Piyush Goyal said, ““The Speaker does not belong to any party or opposition; he belongs to the entire House. Similarly, the Deputy Speaker also does not belong to any party or group; he belongs to the entire House and hence there should be consent of the House. Such conditions that only a particular person or from a particular party should be the Deputy Speaker, do not fit into any tradition of the Lok Sabha.”

BJP’s parliament affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also said, “We had a conversation with all the floor leaders of the Opposition regarding the post of the Speaker. The Speaker is not for a party; it is for the functioning of the House. The Speaker is elected unanimously. It is disheartening that Congress has nominated its candidate for the Speaker. No election has ever taken place for the post of the Speaker. Congress put this condition that if they get the post of Deputy Speaker they will support our candidate for the Speaker’s post. This give and take of posts of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is not right.”

