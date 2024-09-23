Will India Become A Global Tech Leader? PM Modi Engages Top CEOs

During his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant roundtable meeting with technology industry leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The discussions focused on leveraging India’s growth story to foster collaboration and innovation across various cutting-edge sectors.

The meeting addressed key areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, life sciences, IT and communication, and semiconductor technologies, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). PM Modi expressed optimism about India’s advancements in these fields, sharing insights on the country’s commitment to becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and a powerhouse in biotechnology through the BIO E3 policy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi remarked on the fruitful discussions, stating, “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.” He thanked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its Dean for facilitating the gathering of tech leaders.

During the meeting, Modi emphasized the importance of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) as a cornerstone of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He reassured business leaders of India’s strong commitment to intellectual property protection and fostering technology innovation. “They can co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world, harnessing opportunities from India’s economic and technological growth,” he stated.

The CEOs expressed strong interest in investing and collaborating with India, highlighting that “investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies.”

Sundar Pichai echoed Modi’s vision for technological advancement, noting, “He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India. We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India.” He also acknowledged Modi’s focus on how AI can transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, while also emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure, including data centers and energy resources, to support India’s transition into a tech-driven economy.

This roundtable reflects a pivotal moment in enhancing India’s role in the global technology landscape, showcasing the mutual interest in collaboration between Indian leaders and major technology firms.

ALSO READ: Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 182, Injure Over 300