Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Will India Become A Global Tech Leader? PM Modi Engages Top CEOs

During his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant roundtable meeting with technology industry leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Will India Become A Global Tech Leader? PM Modi Engages Top CEOs

During his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant roundtable meeting with technology industry leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The discussions focused on leveraging India’s growth story to foster collaboration and innovation across various cutting-edge sectors.

The meeting addressed key areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, life sciences, IT and communication, and semiconductor technologies, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). PM Modi expressed optimism about India’s advancements in these fields, sharing insights on the country’s commitment to becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and a powerhouse in biotechnology through the BIO E3 policy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi remarked on the fruitful discussions, stating, “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.” He thanked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its Dean for facilitating the gathering of tech leaders.

During the meeting, Modi emphasized the importance of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) as a cornerstone of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He reassured business leaders of India’s strong commitment to intellectual property protection and fostering technology innovation. “They can co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world, harnessing opportunities from India’s economic and technological growth,” he stated.

The CEOs expressed strong interest in investing and collaborating with India, highlighting that “investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies.”

Sundar Pichai echoed Modi’s vision for technological advancement, noting, “He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India. We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India.” He also acknowledged Modi’s focus on how AI can transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, while also emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure, including data centers and energy resources, to support India’s transition into a tech-driven economy.

This roundtable reflects a pivotal moment in enhancing India’s role in the global technology landscape, showcasing the mutual interest in collaboration between Indian leaders and major technology firms.

ALSO READ: Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 182, Injure Over 300

Filed under

artificial intelligence (AI) Google CEO Sundar Pichai PM Narendra Modi United States

Also Read

FBI Reports Major Drop In Violent Crime Rates Across U.S.

FBI Reports Major Drop In Violent Crime Rates Across U.S.

Maharashtra Rape Accused Shot Dead By Police After Attack; Who’s He?

Maharashtra Rape Accused Shot Dead By Police After Attack; Who’s He?

Tren de Aragua Gang Exploits NYC Migrant Crisis For Criminal Gain

Tren de Aragua Gang Exploits NYC Migrant Crisis For Criminal Gain

Train Derailment Crisis: Over 18 Sabotage Attempts in 3 Months, Railway Ministry Suspects Criminal Intent

Train Derailment Crisis: Over 18 Sabotage Attempts in 3 Months, Railway Ministry Suspects Criminal Intent

Floods In Gaza Intensify Hardships For Displaced Families

Floods In Gaza Intensify Hardships For Displaced Families

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox