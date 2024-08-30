Will PM Modi Attend Pakistan’s SCO Summit Amid Kashmir Dispute, Or Reject The Invitation?

Pakistan, currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), will host the two-day summit in Islamabad on October 15-16. According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, an invitation has been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the event.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that it has not yet provided an update on the invitation extended by Pakistan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad later this year.

During a weekly press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Jaiswal confirmed receipt of the invitation but noted that there was no further update available at this time. “Yes, we have received an invitation from Pakistan for the SCO meeting. We don’t have an update on that. We will let you know the situation later,” Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “Yes, we have received an invitation from Pakistan for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meeting. We don’t have an update on that. We will let you know the situation later.” pic.twitter.com/emA7js8dMB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, is a major international body focusing on economic and security cooperation. Last year, India hosted the SCO Summit virtually, with Pakistan’s then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attending via video link.

India and Pakistan have a history of tense relations, largely centered around the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism. India has consistently expressed its willingness for normal neighborly relations, provided that Pakistan creates an environment free from terror and hostility. Relations between the two nations were further strained following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Parliament on August 5, 2019.

As the SCO summit approaches, the diplomatic community will be watching closely to see how these tensions influence the participation of key figures from both nations.



