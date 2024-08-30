Prime Minister Modi Apologises For Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a heartfelt apology to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his followers on Friday, following the recent collapse of a 35-foot statue of the Maratha warrior at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

Addressing a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Vadhvan Port project in Palghar, Maharashtra, PM Modi expressed his deep remorse, stating, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologize to my deity.” He extended his apologies to the devotees and admirers of Shivaji Maharaj, acknowledging the pain caused by the incident.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Before discussing this event, I want to express my heartfelt emotions. When the Bharatiya Janata Party designated me as the candidate for Prime Minister in 2013, the first thing I did was go to the Raigad Fort, sit in… pic.twitter.com/j4n8iDN5Rc — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2024

The statue, unveiled by Modi last year on Indian Navy Day, fell on August 26. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy. In response to the collapse, the Indian Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Concerns about the statue’s integrity had been raised by the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD), which had reported rust issues just six days before the collapse. Additionally, structural consultant Chetan Patil, who was named in the FIR related to the incident, was arrested in Kolhapur and has been handed over to the Sindhudurg police for further questioning.

The statue’s collapse has ignited widespread outrage in Maharashtra, with opposition leaders accusing the government of disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj. In his address, PM Modi also criticized opposition figures for their attacks on Veer Savarkar, a prominent freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue, emphasizing the difference in values and dedication to revered figures.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently involved in a criminal defamation case filed by Veer Savarkar’s grandson, Satyaki Savarkar, over alleged false statements made about Savarkar during a speech in London.

The controversy surrounding the statue collapse and the criticism of Savarkar highlights the ongoing tensions over historical figures and their legacies in Indian politics.

(With ANI Inputs)

