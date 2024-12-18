Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes India to Bhutan in Historic meet

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has travelled to India’s friendly neighbour Bhutan to take the Assam story forward. Assam has shared close ties with Bhutan, since historical ties. The relations were prominent when the Ahom power came into contact with Bhutan. This happened towards the beginning of the seventeenth century when the Ahom kingdom annexed […]

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has travelled to India’s friendly neighbour Bhutan to take the Assam story forward. Assam has shared close ties with Bhutan, since historical ties. The relations were prominent when the Ahom power came into contact with Bhutan. This happened towards the beginning of the seventeenth century when the Ahom kingdom annexed Kamrup and Darrang to the north which lay the territory of Bhutan. In today’s time, the visit of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has significance to strengthen this age old bond along with furthering the diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan.

At the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Assam CM has undertaken the four-day official visit to the kingdom. He met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions. The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan’s development, enhancing the welfare of its people, and promoting broader regional economic development.

CM Sarma in another meeting held over lunch with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering also discussed issues addressing matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions. He noted that Assam and Bhutan have historically maintained connectivity through seven established trade routes, underscoring the enduring nature of their economic ties. In the course of their discussions, he assured the Bhutanese leadership of the Assam Government’s steadfast commitment and cooperation to bolstering trade infrastructure along the Assam-Bhutan border. He emphasised the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate trade and commerce in line with the needs of Bhutanese traders. He also highlighted Assam’s efforts under the Asom Mala initiative to strengthen road connectivity, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu.

Further, in a moment of historical and cultural significance, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, attended the 117th National Day celebrations of Bhutan. The Chief Minister conveyed his appreciation and joy of being present at the splendid and enchanting setting of Bhutan’s National Day celebrations. As a part of the celebrations, the Royal Government of Bhutan extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to both Dr. Sarma and his wife.

One of the shared cultral aspect of the both the region is the unique creations of handwoven clothing and handmade wine. As such the Assam CM, presented Assam’s exquisite productions, Muga Stole and Chadar, White Tea, Tea Wine and Rice Wine to Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering.

Meanwhile, the Advantage Assam Roadshow held in Thimphu has opened new avenues for collaboration between India and Bhutan, with a focus on enhancing Indo-Bhutan ties. The event, attended by over 100 entrepreneurs and business leaders, highlighted the growing opportunities for investment and infrastructure development in Assam and the northeastern region of India.

The roadshow, held at the Embassy of India in Thimphu, marked an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bhutan. Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event, emphasized the potential for joint ventures and collaborations, especially in sectors such as infrastructure, trade, and tourism.

Assam and the Northeast region had shared trade relations with other Asian neighbours. With the onset of partition and instability in neighbouring regions such as Myanmar, many of these trade links were hampered. The Assam-Bhutan relations will benefit India diplomatically as well as economically empower its Northeastern region thereby fostering the intentions of the Act East Policy.