A City Beneath The Ice? NASA Scans Reveal Hidden Cold War-Era Camp Under Greenland

NASA scientists have made an extraordinary discovery beneath the ice in Greenland: an abandoned Cold War-era military installation known as Camp Century. The radar image capturing this find was obtained in April 2024 during a flyover of northern Greenland aboard NASA’s Gulfstream III jet.

Unveiling Camp Century

The radar image revealed individual structures of the hidden complex like never before. Chad Greene, a NASA scientist, commented on the significance of this finding: “Individual structures in the hidden metropolis can be seen in the new data in a way that has never been seen before.” This unprecedented level of detail was made possible by NASA’s UAVSAR (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Synthetic Aperture Radar) instrument, mounted on the aircraft. Alex Gardner, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), elaborated, saying, “We were looking for the bed of the ice and out pops Camp Century. We didn’t know what it was at first.”

Camp Century: History and Current Status

Constructed in 1959, Camp Century was part of a U.S. military project involving a network of tunnels beneath the Greenland ice sheet’s surface. The facility was abandoned in 1967 and has remained buried, with its concrete buildings lying at least 30 meters (100 feet) below the surface. Over time, the site has been fully covered by snow and ice, which helped preserve it. However, with current concerns about climate change and melting ice, there is a possibility that any hazardous materials, such as chemical, biological, or radioactive waste left behind, could resurface.

Implications of the Discovery

NASA’s radar data has provided crucial insights that may help scientists project future sea level rise. By confirming the depth of Camp Century and assessing the ice sheet’s internal structure, researchers can better predict how ice sheets will react to warming oceans and atmospheric conditions. As Greene explained, “Without detailed knowledge of ice thickness, it is impossible to know how the ice sheets will respond to rapidly warming oceans and atmosphere, greatly limiting our ability to project rates of sea level rise.”

The next steps involve expanding these aerial mapping efforts to Greenland, Antarctica, and other ice-covered regions. This research is expected to contribute to more accurate projections of future sea level changes and enhance our understanding of ice sheet dynamics.

Future Research Goals

The ultimate aim of NASA’s ongoing research is to create comprehensive models that help scientists understand the impact of warming climates on ice sheet stability. This will be critical for developing strategies to anticipate and mitigate the potential impacts of rising sea levels on coastal areas around the world.

