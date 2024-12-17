A Man’s Post Goes Viral For Revealing He Soiled His Pants At Bryan Adams Concert, Blames Zomato CEO For Poor Washroom Facilities

The post drew widespread support, with many urging Aranjo to pursue legal action against the organizers. Although he considered filing a lawsuit, he decided instead to share his experience to drive change.

What began as a nostalgic evening at Bryan Adams’ Mumbai concert turned into a distressing ordeal for Sheldon Aranjo, a diabetic man with incontinence issues.

Aranjo, who attended the event organized by EVA Global Events, alleged inadequate washroom facilities led him to soil his clothes during the concert, describing the experience as “literally paying to pee (in my pants).”

Aranjo, an entrepreneur, took to LinkedIn to express his frustrations, addressing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and EVA Global Events. In his open letter, accompanied by a graphic image of the incident, he detailed the poor arrangements at the event, which have since gone viral, prompting outrage online.

Aranjo claimed there were only three washrooms available for over 1,000 attendees, resulting in long queues. Unable to access a restroom in time, he resorted to relieving himself behind a tree after soiling his pants. He also highlighted complaints from other guests about mismanagement at the concert, including:

Limited and overcrowded washrooms.

Long queues at food stalls.

An inconvenient payment system requiring attendees to load cash onto event invites instead of using UPI or cards.

A Call for Better Event Planning

In his LinkedIn post, Aranjo criticized the organizers for their lack of preparedness, writing, “Please get your sh*t together before bringing down international artists and charging us money to be treated to your learning curve. It seems you guys are in a hurry to launch event companies and flip them.”

The post drew widespread support, with many urging Aranjo to pursue legal action against the organizers. Although he considered filing a lawsuit, he decided instead to share his experience to drive change. He acknowledged the solidarity he received and emphasized the importance of making a “positive impact.”

“Sometimes you get to know your true friends when you pee your pants,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support. Aranjo also pointed out the challenges faced by women attendees and shared additional photos showing long queues during the performance.

Aranjo’s ordeal has reignited discussions about the need for better event management, particularly for large-scale concerts, with many hoping this incident serves as a wake-up call for organizers to prioritize attendee comfort and accessibility.