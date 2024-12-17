Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

A Man’s Post Goes Viral For Revealing He Soiled His Pants At Bryan Adams Concert, Blames Zomato CEO For Poor Washroom Facilities

The post drew widespread support, with many urging Aranjo to pursue legal action against the organizers. Although he considered filing a lawsuit, he decided instead to share his experience to drive change.

A Man’s Post Goes Viral For Revealing He Soiled His Pants At Bryan Adams Concert, Blames Zomato CEO For Poor Washroom Facilities

What began as a nostalgic evening at Bryan Adams’ Mumbai concert turned into a distressing ordeal for Sheldon Aranjo, a diabetic man with incontinence issues.

Aranjo, who attended the event organized by EVA Global Events, alleged inadequate washroom facilities led him to soil his clothes during the concert, describing the experience as “literally paying to pee (in my pants).”

Aranjo, an entrepreneur, took to LinkedIn to express his frustrations, addressing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and EVA Global Events. In his open letter, accompanied by a graphic image of the incident, he detailed the poor arrangements at the event, which have since gone viral, prompting outrage online.

Aranjo claimed there were only three washrooms available for over 1,000 attendees, resulting in long queues. Unable to access a restroom in time, he resorted to relieving himself behind a tree after soiling his pants. He also highlighted complaints from other guests about mismanagement at the concert, including:

Limited and overcrowded washrooms.

Long queues at food stalls.

An inconvenient payment system requiring attendees to load cash onto event invites instead of using UPI or cards.

A Call for Better Event Planning

In his LinkedIn post, Aranjo criticized the organizers for their lack of preparedness, writing, “Please get your sh*t together before bringing down international artists and charging us money to be treated to your learning curve. It seems you guys are in a hurry to launch event companies and flip them.”

The post drew widespread support, with many urging Aranjo to pursue legal action against the organizers. Although he considered filing a lawsuit, he decided instead to share his experience to drive change. He acknowledged the solidarity he received and emphasized the importance of making a “positive impact.”

“Sometimes you get to know your true friends when you pee your pants,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support. Aranjo also pointed out the challenges faced by women attendees and shared additional photos showing long queues during the performance.

Aranjo’s ordeal has reignited discussions about the need for better event management, particularly for large-scale concerts, with many hoping this incident serves as a wake-up call for organizers to prioritize attendee comfort and accessibility.

ALSO READ: How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Filed under

Bryan Adams concert Bryan Adams news latest viral news Trending news zomato deepinder goyal

Advertisement

Also Read

Anticipatory Bail GRANTED To Sushil Singhania, Uncle Of Atul’s Wife, Updates

Anticipatory Bail GRANTED To Sushil Singhania, Uncle Of Atul’s Wife, Updates

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

One Nation One Election: The Electoral Math in Parliament

One Nation One Election: The Electoral Math in Parliament

Entertainment

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge:

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox