Barbie Goes Desi: Diwali Barbie Unvieled, Designed By Anita Dongre

Barbie gets ready for Diwali Party! As India prepares for its biggest festival, Toy giant Mattel has released its first-ever Diwali Barbie doll, designed by renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre. Diwali, which falls on November 1 this year, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, with festivities beginning on October 31.

Barbie’s Diwali Fit- ‘Desi girl’

The Diwali Barbie, part of Mattel’s inclusive Barbie Signature series, exudes elegance in her dark blue gown, which blends traditional Indian dress with a modern twist. The costume consists of a patterned lehenga skirt, a ‘koti’ flowery vest, and a ‘choli’ cropped top.

The ensemble, embellished with dahlias, jasmine, and lotus designs, symbols of power and beauty, features Dongre’s characteristic nature-inspired motifs. Barbie’s appearance is completed with sparkling earrings and golden bangles.

Anita Dongre says, “So Special to design a Barbie”

Dongre, celebrated for her work with celebrities like Beyoncé and Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared that designing Barbie’s outfit took more than a year and multiple prototypes.

The final result blends the timeless allure of Indian fashion with Barbie’s global appeal, providing a fresh perspective on cultural heritage. “It’s so special to design my first Barbie,” Dongre told PEOPLE. “I didn’t have a Barbie growing up, so this feels incredible.”

Dongre shared, “While pink is iconic for Barbie, I wanted to bring something meaningful.” Dongre’s favorite color, deep midnight blue, along with her signature Indian floral motifs, became the foundation of this beautiful design.

Inclusive Barbie Lineup

Lalit Agarwal, Mattel India’s country manager, says that the Diwali Barbie showcases “India’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while celebrating the beauty of diversity.” This new doll joins other recent inclusive additions to the Barbie lineup, such as dolls with Down syndrome, a Barbie in a wheelchair, and dolls reflecting various body types and skin conditions like vitiligo.

Retails for $40

Dongre’s Diwali Barbie doll is available in stores and online for $40, allowing fans to own a piece of this celebration. Starting on October 4, the Diwali Barbie doll is available for preorder through major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, along with Mattel’s own website.

Festival of Lights: DIWALI

Diwali itself, celebrated for five days in many cultures, goes beyond Hinduism, reaching families across South Asia and even parts of the U.S. The tradition involves lighting diyas (small oil lamps), creating colorful rangoli designs, sharing sweets, and spending time with loved ones. Many U.S. school districts have even started recognizing Diwali as a holiday.

