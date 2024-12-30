Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Caught On Cam: Water Splashed On Sleeping Passengers At Lucknow Station On A Chilly Winter Night Sparks Outrage, Dubbed Inhumane

The video has since ignited discussions on social media, with many calling for accountability. In response to the backlash, SM Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lucknow Division, addressed the situation.

At Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, sanitation workers were caught on video splashing water on sleeping passengers late at night to wake them and clear the platform for cleaning.

The incident, which occurred on December 25 on platforms 8 and 9, sparked widespread outrage after the footage went viral on social media. Many criticized the act as “inhumane” and “highly condemnable.”

The video, shared by the NGO Innovation For Change, begins with a man denouncing the workers’ actions, accusing them of “crossing all limits of humanity.” It then shows workers filling mugs with water and throwing it on passengers sleeping on the platform, forcing them to vacate the area. Toward the end, the man confronts a supervisor overseeing the cleaning.

The supervisor defends the action, arguing that passengers can return to rest once the platform is cleaned. The man counters by questioning how anyone could sleep on a wet platform during the cold winter night.

The video has since ignited discussions on social media, with many calling for accountability. In response to the backlash, SM Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lucknow Division, addressed the situation. He stated that the sanitation staff and common health inspectors involved had been counseled.

Sharma also urged passengers to avoid sleeping on the platforms, highlighting the availability of waiting halls, dormitories, and retiring rooms at the station for their convenience.

