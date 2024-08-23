Caught On Camera: Noida Couple Have Sex In Mortuary Freezer Near A Corpse, 3 Arrested

A disturbing incident in Noida has led to the arrest of three employees after a couple was filmed engaging in sexual activity inside a mortuary freezer room, with a corpse lying just feet away.

The case has raised significant concerns about the facility’s security and management, prompting the health department to form an inquiry committee, as reported by a leading publication.

The incident, which is believed to have taken place about a month ago, came to public attention after a video of the act surfaced on social media, causing widespread outrage.

The footage, recorded inside the freezer room of a mortuary in Sector 94, Noida, quickly went viral. The man in the video was identified as Sher Singh, a sweeper at the mortuary, who was arrested on Thursday. Two other employees, Parvendra, who filmed the video, and Bhanu, who was present during the incident, were also taken into custody.

Noida’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sunil Sharma, expressed grave concern over the situation and emphasized the need for immediate corrective action.

He questioned the effectiveness of the on-duty security and staff, stating, “What was the guard doing at that time? The mortuary also has a supervisor, a doctor, and a pharmacist on rotation. We will request the Noida administration to deploy more security guards at the post-mortem house. We also plan to install CCTV cameras there soon,” Sharma told TOI.

Following the incident, the CMO’s office lodged a formal complaint at the Sector 126 police station, resulting in the arrests under various charges, including Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code for obscene acts in public places and Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, related to the transmission of explicit material.

Sher Singh’s employment has been terminated by the health department, and a three-member inquiry committee has been established to investigate the matter.

The committee includes deputy CMOs Dr. Jaisalal and Dr. R.P. Singh, along with Dr. Rishabh Kumar Singh, a forensic expert at District Joint Hospital. Dr. Jaisalal, who oversees the post-mortem house, will lead the investigation.

Police are continuing their probe to determine if more videos were recorded at the mortuary.

