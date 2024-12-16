Chinese Mistress Offers INR 1.3 Crores To His Partner’s Wife For Divorce: What Happens Next Will Leave You Stunned!

A Chinese mistress paid INR 1.3 crore to her boyfriend's wife, Yang, hoping she'd divorce him. Instead, Yang kept the money and refused the divorce. When the mistress sued, the court dismissed her claim, calling the deal immoral. Now, she's lost both the man and her money!

In a tale that reminds one of the Bollywood classic Judaai, an unusual real-life incident in China has amused everyone. A mistress hoping to win over her married boyfriend lost a hefty sum of money and ended up losing the man himself.

The story revolves around Han, a man from Shishi in China’s Fujian province. Han is married to Yang since 2013, and he has two daughters with his wife. However, things took a scandalous turn when Han started an affair with Shi, who later became his business partner. Their relationship resulted in the birth of a son in November 2022.

Love Triangle Takes Dramatic Turn

In an attempt to garner Han for herself, Shi propositioned Yang with a pretty unusual offer. She gave Yang 2 million yuan (approximately INR 2.4 crores) to divorce Han. Yang took the initial payment of 1.2 million yuan (around INR 1.3 crores) but did not go about divorcing Han.

Being infuriated by Yang’s failure to leave her husband alone, Shi demanded her money back. When Yang still refused, Shi filed a lawsuit, claiming there existed a verbal agreement between the two of them for a divorce in exchange for a payment.

The Shishi People’s Court dismissed Shi’s lawsuit on February 7, stating that the payment violated moral and societal standards. The court ruled that the arrangement, intended to disrupt a legally recognized marriage, was not enforceable.

Revelations About Han’s Finances

During the legal proceedings, it was revealed that Han and Yang had already initiated divorce proceedings and were in a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period. This further undermined Shi’s claim for a refund, as the court deemed the money did not meet the legal criteria for repayment.

Furthermore, it was also discovered that Han had spent more than 6 million yuan on Shi when they were in their relationship without his wife knowing anything about it. According to the law of China, significant amounts of money gained by a married man without the wife’s consent are supposed to be shared. So Yang legally has the right to get her share from the money with Shi.

Legal expert Yue Zengchao explained the situation, saying, “Any significant assets acquired by a married man during an affair, without his wife’s consent, are considered jointly owned by the couple. The wife has the legal right to demand the return of her share from the third party.

The case has also entertained social media users. “The result is truly satisfying. Taking the money and refusing to divorce – this is the perfect way to make her lose both the man and the money!” commented one of them. “What kind of man is worth 1.2 million yuan?” another person joked.

