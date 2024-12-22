Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
we-woman

Dahi For Christmas? Indian Employee’s Secret Santa Gift Becomes Talk Of The Office For All Wrong Reasons

An Indian employee's unique Secret Santa gift, a tub of dahi, has taken the office by surprise. Shared on X, the gift has sparked laughter and admiration, with some calling it a practical choice and others joking about its protein-packed benefits.

Dahi For Christmas? Indian Employee’s Secret Santa Gift Becomes Talk Of The Office For All Wrong Reasons

Secret Santa exchanges in the office can be a thrilling yet tricky experience. Finding the perfect gift that balances thoughtfulness, uniqueness, and practicality, all within a modest budget, often poses a challenge. Many people, unsure of the recipient’s preferences, opt for safe gifts like mugs, books, or pens.

However, one office worker defied the typical norms of Secret Santa gifting, opting for something truly unique and practical—an unexpected tub of dahi (yogurt). The gift, shared on the social media platform X by user Amar, quickly became a topic of conversation.

Unique And Thoughtful Gift Choice

Amar posted a picture of the gift surrounded by other colorful and traditional Christmas presents under the office tree. Amongst the neatly wrapped items of all sizes, one stood out—a blue and white tub of dahi, accompanied by a yellow post-it note that read, “Welcome to Haryana.”

“Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kr diya. Welcome to Haryana,” Amar wrote on his post, showing the picture of the unusual gift in the festive setting. The tub of dahi, an everyday staple in many Indian households, caught the attention of both the gift recipient and viewers alike.

How Internet Reacts

The post quickly gained thousands of views and reactions. Many netizens found the gift choice amusing, with some commenting on the practicality of the gift, especially for those who appreciate Indian cuisine or prefer local delicacies. “I am guessing that person must have asked for it via wishlist,” one user speculated humorously.

Others offered their interpretations, suggesting that the recipient might be a “gym freak” who would appreciate the protein-packed snack. The gift even prompted some to praise the original approach, with several users labeling it “based” and “goals.”

Breaking The Mold Of Traditional Gifts

Despite the fun reactions, this unexpected gift choice made waves for its originality. The inclusion of the post-it note also added a humorous regional touch, reflecting the recipient’s possible connection to Haryana, a state in northern India known for its strong agricultural traditions and love of dairy products.

