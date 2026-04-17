‘Dimaag Kharab Ho’: Drunk Thar Stunt Turns Dangerous As Girl Falls From Moving SUV During Reckless Rooftop Act; Video Goes Viral | Watch

A shocking video going viral on social media is leaving many people outraged over a dangerous Thar rooftop stunt that went wrong. The video shows two young women sitting on the roof of a moving Thar at night allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the driver suddenly accelerates the vehicle, apparently attempting a stunt on the public road. One of the women loses balance and falls off the moving Thar, raising concerns about dangerous driving and violation of road safety norms.

How did the stunt involving a Thar on the rooftop go wrong?

According to the visuals shared on social media, the Thar on the roof situation turns bad when the driver starts to accelerate the vehicle and the two girls are still sitting on the roof of the Thar. The girl who is allegedly under the influence of alcohol is unable to maintain balance when the vehicle jerks suddenly and she falls off the rear side of the vehicle as there is no safety of any kind. The Thar rooftop stunt incident shows how a celebratory stunt can quickly turn into a dangerous and life-threatening situation on public roads.







Where did the video get uploaded from?

The viral video is said to have been uploaded on X (Twitter) by an account named @pradeepgr63. The video shows the stunt being performed on a public road at night with no safety measures or restrictions in place. By the time the girl fell, people can be seen running towards her to check if she is okay. No official confirmation exists yet about the location of the incident or if any legal action has been taken against the parties involved.

Why are people furious about the video online?

The video went viral online, and people have since been furious about the stunt. They have condemned it as being irresponsible, and pointed out that the stunts are not only hazardous to the participants but also endanger all other road users. Some of the comments came up as “stunts might look fine in movies but can be deadly on real roads”. While a handful of accounts reacted with a bleh response, most have demanded that severe action must be taken against such incidents and road safety laws must be enforced more strictly.

Drinks on the roof?

This incident is a very clear example of the increasing trend of people engaging in dangerous stunts for virality and social media attention. Both experts and users have highlighted the importance of being careful and not mixing alcohol and rooftop stunts with driving. The Thar incident is a perfect example of how a single mistake can lead to serious injuries and even fatality. The authorities and netizens have been trying to remind people that safe behaviour should be promoted and strict penalties imposed for violations on public roads.

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