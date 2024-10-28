Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

As Diwali 2024 approaches, the festive spirit is in full swing with lights, décor, and RSVPs for taash parties marking the season. And no celebration is complete without mithai—India’s quintessential festive treat. However, in recent years, traditional sweets have been transformed by innovative pastry chefs, restaurants, and brands. These creators bring new energy to the industry by reimagining mithai through artistry, storytelling, flavor, and contemporary design.

Manam Chocolate

Manam Chocolate, a Hyderabad-based craft chocolate brand, is redefining festive gifting. Their Diwali hampers come encased in stunning, limited-edition boxes featuring artwork by digital artist Namrata Kumar. Her intricate illustrations capture scenes from the cacao farms in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, with a vibrant impressionistic style. Manam’s selections include bonbons, truffles, and ganache-filled treats, each an artful addition to any Diwali celebration.

Maska Bakery

Mumbai’s boutique Maska Bakery, led by chef Heena Punwani, brings the city’s festive essence to life with its ‘Meetha Maska Diwali Collection.’ Inspired by Mumbai’s vibrant culture, the offerings include bonbons with Lonavala chikki flavors and chocolate bars infused with the taste of kaju katli. Packaged with illustrations of iconic Mumbai landmarks, this collection is a flavorful homage to Maximum City during the festive season.

Yauatcha X Tribe Amrapali

For those seeking a luxurious gift, Yauatcha and Tribe Amrapali’s collaboration offers a sophisticated collection inspired by the Navratna gemstones. The set includes decadent plum jasmine gateaux, vegan caramel cocoa, handcrafted macarons, and bonbons in striking blue-and-gold packaging with Indian and Chinese motifs. This collection elegantly combines flavor with visual artistry, making it a standout gift option this Diwali.

Sage & Saffron

Mumbai’s Sage & Saffron, under the culinary vision of the team behind Masque, offers a unique Diwali centerpiece—a jelly creation inspired by Japan’s kanten jelly. Created in collaboration with Bangkok patissier Dej Kewkacha, the ‘Raindrop’ jelly, available in sets of one, three, or six, is a floral-themed, edible masterpiece that elevates any festive table setting.

Pista Barfi

Mumbai’s Pista Barfi cloud kitchen brings an artistic twist to traditional sweets. Known for design-forward packaging featuring Gond-inspired motifs, their Diwali offerings include classic flavors like badam barfi alongside a unique mithai bar. Their 2024 campaign celebrates Hanuman and India’s pehelwan (wrestling) tradition, creating a visually rich and culturally resonant Diwali gift.

Bhawan’s

Delhi-based Bhawan is celebrated for its creative take on mithai, and this year, they’ve introduced two interactive Diwali gift hampers. The ‘Pop a Laddoo’ game box offers 32 assorted sweets paired with a fun, spin-the-wheel game. Meanwhile, the ‘Light a Diya’ box includes ornate diya covers and a brass container filled with treats, designed in partnership with Punjab’s P-TAL cookware artisans, who preserve the UNESCO-listed craft of thathera metalwork.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Since its launch in 2020, Bombay Sweet Shop has become a favorite for Diwali gifts, known for its unique packaging and flavor innovations. Their 2024 hampers include treats like biscuit biscoff barfi, kaju orange roll, and kesar mohanthal. With eye-catching designs by Mumbai-based studio Please See, these boxes are perfect for last-minute gifts or an indulgent treat.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy’s Diwali spread offers an opulent selection of artisanal mithai. From rose petal-wrapped peda dusted with 24-karat gold to GurMewa, a blend of nuts, cranberries, Kashmiri saffron, and black jaggery, their creations are ideal for those with a taste for luxury.

Other Noteworthy Collections to Explore

  • Ladurée’s Parisian Gifting Collection: A luxurious selection of Paris-inspired treats.
  • Arq Mithai: Known for its modern interpretation of traditional sweets.
  • Gur Chini: Offers premium mithai in beautifully illustrated packaging.
  • Mishtaa by Suman Agarwal: Health-conscious sweets for a guilt-free indulgence.
  • Ode To Gaia: Vegan Diwali chocolates with floral inspirations.

These innovative collections represent the dynamic evolution of mithai in India, blending artistic expression with traditional flavors and making Diwali 2024’s gift-giving scene as memorable as the festival itself.

