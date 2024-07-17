Elderly Man Denied Entry to Bengaluru Mall for Wearing Dhoti, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

An elderly man in Bengaluru was refused entry to GT Mall on Tuesday due to his traditional attire. The man, dressed in a ‘dhoti,’ was stopped by security personnel, prompting widespread criticism and protests.

A video circulating on social media shows the elderly man and his son outside the mall. The son narrates their ordeal, capturing the moment security personnel denied them entry because of the father’s attire. Despite having tickets for a movie, they were turned away, with security insisting the man change into pants to be allowed in.

This elderly man in dhoti couldn’t get into a Bengaluru mall even though he had movie tickets. Yes, he was denied entry because of his attire! Where are we heading as a nation? Progressing doesn’t

mean wearing modern clothes only, it’s about evolving mindsets too. pic.twitter.com/sflgzQGSgk — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) July 17, 2024

The elderly man explained that changing clothes was not feasible as they were traveling, but the mall supervisor upheld the strict dress code policy.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video on ‘X,’ criticizing the Karnataka government and accusing the Karnataka Congress of being anti-farmer. The incident has sparked outrage, leading to protests by Pro-Kannada and Pro-Farmer groups.

