In the realm where culinary art meets visual appeal, food blogger Roni Cohen has captured the internet’s attention with her exquisite creation titled “Sashimi Flowers.” Demonstrating meticulous skill and creativity, Cohen crafted delicate blooms using slices of radish and Hamachi, a Japanese fish, turning meal preparation into a sensory delight.

The allure of food goes beyond taste and aroma; presentation plays a pivotal role in enhancing the dining experience. Cohen’s culinary masterpiece began with the careful arrangement of thin, circular slices of black radish, interspersed with meticulously cut pieces of Hamachi. With each precise movement, she transformed these ingredients into two intricate floral arrangements, resembling blooming flowers on a platter.

In a video shared on Instagram on July 8, Cohen meticulously demonstrated the process behind her viral creation. The footage captured her meticulous preparation, from cleaning the slicing board to assembling the radish and Hamachi into the floral formations. She added a touch of salt and garnished the dish with lemon caviar and a citrus-based ponzu sauce, enhancing both flavor and visual appeal.

As the dressing mingled with the sashimi flowers, they took on a subtle red hue, further enhancing their artistic presentation. Adorned with basil leaves for a final flourish, Cohen’s creation resembled a museum-worthy art piece, captivating viewers with its aesthetic allure.

The video quickly garnered attention, amassing over 1.6 million views and eliciting a flood of admiration from users worldwide. Comments poured in, praising Cohen’s creation as both visually stunning and undoubtedly delicious. One viewer remarked, “This looks fantastic and very tasty,” while another echoed, “So pretty—I bet it is equally delicious.”

Others marveled at the dish’s aesthetic appeal, with one user commenting, “One of the most beautiful things I’ve seen here.” The sentiment that it was “too beautiful to touch” resonated among many, underscoring the dish’s artistic presentation and culinary innovation.

