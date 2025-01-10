Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

Upon visiting the electricity board to file a complaint, Dhiman was informed that the high bill was caused by a technical glitch which was subsequently corrected.

From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

Lalit Dhiman, a businessman from Beherwin Jattan village, was shocked when he received an electricity bill for an astronomical amount of ₹210,42,08,405 crore for December 2024.

This was in stark contrast to the ₹2,500 bill he paid for the previous month. Upon visiting the electricity board to file a complaint, Dhiman was informed that the high bill was caused by a “technical glitch,” which was subsequently corrected. After the adjustment, the bill was revised to ₹4,047.

Similar Incident in Gujarat: Tailor Faces ₹86 Lakh Bill

A similar billing error occurred in Gujarat’s Valsad in November 2024. Muslim Ansari, a tailor, was billed ₹86.41 lakh for his shop’s electricity usage.

Ansari’s shop is supplied power by the state-owned Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited, which serves over 32 lakh consumers in seven districts of southern Gujarat. Upon bringing the issue to the attention of the authorities, it was discovered that an error had been made when the meter reading was taken.

Billing Mistake Leads to Massive Overcharge

According to officials, the error occurred when two extra digits – 1 and 0 – were mistakenly added to the meter reading, inflating the bill significantly. After this was rectified, the bill was revised down to a more reasonable ₹1,540.

Hitesh Patel, an employee of the power distribution company, clarified that the addition of the incorrect digits led to the inflated bill, and the revised amount was promptly issued.

These incidents highlight the importance of accurate meter readings and timely corrections to prevent significant billing errors for consumers.

himachal news latest trending news latest viral news

