Gujarat: Woman Harassed By Zomato Agent Who Faked Injury & Flashed Her

Sharing a disturbing account, a woman from Ahmedabad has reported an incident of alleged sexual harassment by a Zomato delivery agent.

In a post on X, she described how the harassment occurred late Tuesday night in Ahmedabad during heavy rain when she ordered coffee. Although there was a delay, she was understanding and patient.

Recounting this traumatic experience, she recalled that the delivery partner, identified as Shwetang Joshi, was apologizing repeatedly for the delay while smiling, as a result, it made her uncomfortable.

But, she dismissed her discomfort as paranoia, given the current climate in the country. However, that delivery boy kept pointing to an injury on his foot. When she shone a flashlight on it, Shockingly, she discovered that his genitals were exposed.

Afterward, he allegedly laughed and mockingly said, “Mam, please help kar do.”

What Happened Next?

Later, she reported the incident to Zomato, but she was distressed by the company’s response. Recounting her experience, she said ‘The lady on the call said they would hear the situation from both sides, meaning me and the delivery partner.’

While, criticizing the response, she said “Who in their right mind would bother connecting with Zomato customer care at 1 AM in the morning, not asking for a refund or anything? I just wanted actions to be taken right away. But being a woman, to be asked to ‘wait till further notice’ is disgusting and invalidating.”

Eventually, Zomato took action by terminating the driver and revoked his license. But, the woman still felt unsafe, admitting she is still “paranoid” about the possibility of the driver returning to her address, however, she has found some reassurance in having legal support. Concluding her shocking ordeal she said, “I won’t say I feel safe now, I still feel unsafe, but they did what they could.”

