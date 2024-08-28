Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Watch: Pakistani Woman Smiles After Fatal Accident That Killed Two People, Shocking Netizens

Following fatal accident, that claimed two lives, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal,  Natasha Danish gave a shocking reaction.

Watch: Pakistani Woman Smiles After Fatal Accident That Killed Two People, Shocking Netizens

Following fatal accident, that claimed two lives, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal,  Natasha Danish gave a shocking reaction.

Recently, a video has gone viral, in which the accused woman was smiling and appearing indifferent. This conduct, captured in viral videos, has further shocked viewers.

In footage shared on X, Natasha, surrounded by an angry crowd, is seen smiling and boasting about her family’s influence, saying, “Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (you don’t know who my father is).”

Also Read: Google Doodle Today, Check What’s Inside

Watch The Video 

After this video went viral, netizens expressed anger & shock over woman’s reaction with one user saying “Zero regrets.”

Another echoing similar sentiments said  “Throw her behind bars and treat her like any other prisoner.”

Third user condemning this reaction said “It’s shameful how #Natasha flaunts her wealth & arrogance while mocking #Pakistan’s laws & justice system. This is the elite’s disregard for accountability, where the poor face prisons, punishments, detentions, and fines.”

Must Read: Snow Vanishes From Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat For The First Time

What Exactly Happened? 

Earlier, on August 19, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, Natasha Danish recently collided with several vehicles, which included motorcycles and a parked car. As a result, it caused the immediate deaths of a father and daughter.

Further, four others were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. As per the family, One of the injured is reportedly on a ventilator. Reports MM News.

Meanwhile, Natasha Danish did not appear in court following the accident, citing mental health issues. Her lawyer, Amir Mansub, stated that Natasha’s mental health was “not stable” and that she was receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

However, hospital records refuted this claim, showing that Natasha was discharged as fit after medical evaluations, with no immediate psychiatric intervention deemed necessary. Reports MM News.

Tags:

Danish Iqbal Natasha Danish NewsX Pakistan
addBlock

Recent Post

FM Radio In 234 Towns, Cabinet Approves To Charge ALF As 4% Of Gross Revenue

FM Radio In 234 Towns, Cabinet Approves To Charge ALF As 4% Of Gross Revenue

Canada Selects ‘Universal Language’ For Best International Feature At The 2025 Oscars

Canada Selects ‘Universal Language’ For Best International Feature At The 2025 Oscars

California AI Bill: Why Is The Move Dividing Silicon Valley

California AI Bill: Why Is The Move Dividing Silicon Valley

Pop star Halsey Announces New Album ‘The Great Impersonator’

Pop star Halsey Announces New Album ‘The Great Impersonator’

Yogi Government’s New Policy For Social Media, Good Ones Can Earn +5 Lakhs Whereas Bad Can Lead To Life Sentence

Yogi Government’s New Policy For Social Media, Good Ones Can Earn +5 Lakhs Whereas Bad...

Gujarat Rain: Crocodiles Enter People’s Neighborhoods, As Vadodara’s Vishwamitri River Overflows

Gujarat Rain: Crocodiles Enter People’s Neighborhoods, As Vadodara’s Vishwamitri River Overflows

MHA Issues Warning Against Fraudulent Emails Posing As FCRA Officials

MHA Issues Warning Against Fraudulent Emails Posing As FCRA Officials

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox