Watch: Pakistani Woman Smiles After Fatal Accident That Killed Two People, Shocking Netizens

Following fatal accident, that claimed two lives, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, Natasha Danish gave a shocking reaction.

Recently, a video has gone viral, in which the accused woman was smiling and appearing indifferent. This conduct, captured in viral videos, has further shocked viewers.

In footage shared on X, Natasha, surrounded by an angry crowd, is seen smiling and boasting about her family’s influence, saying, “Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (you don’t know who my father is).”

Natasha Iqbal’s crushing poor father his daughter in the drunkenness of wealth,this smile is spitting on the face of Pakistan’s law,courts,justice system and government.This is slander in the name of the elite above the law.There are prisons punishments,detentions, fines for poor pic.twitter.com/iBNl3ZqgcE — Zain Tareen (@Zaintareen_) August 24, 2024

After this video went viral, netizens expressed anger & shock over woman’s reaction with one user saying “Zero regrets.”

Another echoing similar sentiments said “Throw her behind bars and treat her like any other prisoner.”

Third user condemning this reaction said “It’s shameful how #Natasha flaunts her wealth & arrogance while mocking #Pakistan’s laws & justice system. This is the elite’s disregard for accountability, where the poor face prisons, punishments, detentions, and fines.”

What Exactly Happened?

Earlier, on August 19, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, Natasha Danish recently collided with several vehicles, which included motorcycles and a parked car. As a result, it caused the immediate deaths of a father and daughter.

Further, four others were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. As per the family, One of the injured is reportedly on a ventilator. Reports MM News.

Meanwhile, Natasha Danish did not appear in court following the accident, citing mental health issues. Her lawyer, Amir Mansub, stated that Natasha’s mental health was “not stable” and that she was receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

However, hospital records refuted this claim, showing that Natasha was discharged as fit after medical evaluations, with no immediate psychiatric intervention deemed necessary. Reports MM News.