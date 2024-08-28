Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Snow Vanishes From Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat For The First Time

For the first time in history, the usually present in Uttarakhand's Om Parvat, wasn't visible in the mountain!! As a result, It has left tourists & visitors puzzled & shocked. 

Snow Vanishes From Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat For The First Time

For the first time in history, the usually present in Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat, wasn’t visible in the mountain!! As a result, It has left tourists & visitors puzzled & shocked.

After witnessing the snowless mountain, many visitors & locals expressed disappointment with this phenomena, with  visitor saying ‘It was quite disheartening to see Om Parvat, known for its constant snow, completely bare when I visited on August 16.’

Resident of Gunji village, while sharing photos of the snowless Om Parvat said ‘The hill, shaped like ‘Om,’ was barely recognizable without its snow.’

Dhan Singh Bisht, who manages the base camp for the Adi Kailash yatra in Dharchula, reported, “In my 22 years with Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, I have never seen Om Parvat without snow. This year, it melted entirely, whereas the annual melting rate used to be 95-99 percent.”

But, following the snowfall on Monday night, snow has now returned to Om Parvat. Bisht, with 20 years of experience organizing the Kailash-Mansarowar and Adi Kailash yatras, noted that district administration officials in Pithoragarh, surprised by viral images of the snowless hill, were relieved to see the snow return.

Also Read: Nurse Raped And Murdered In Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar, Accused Arrested

What Experts Say? 

Commenting on Snow lessness of Om Parvat, experts gave varied opinions on this phenomena. Director of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment Sunil Nautiyal attributed the snow loss to rising temperatures in the Himalayan eco-sensitive zones, which is largely driven by increased vehicle emissions and global warming.

Talking about the environmental factors, Nautiyal said ‘To address this, we need to assess the carrying capacity of sensitive high Himalayan areas and consider the impact of forest fires, which also contribute to damage’.

Must Read: Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Route Restoration Brings Relief To Pilgrims

Tags:

global warming NewsX Om Parvat Om Symbol Not There Uttarakhand
addBlock

Recent Post

Canada Issues Threat Warning To Nijjar’s Associate Amid Khalistan Referendum Dispute

Canada Issues Threat Warning To Nijjar’s Associate Amid Khalistan Referendum Dispute

SpaceX Delays Polaris Dawn Mission as Weather and Technical Issues Arise

SpaceX Delays Polaris Dawn Mission as Weather and Technical Issues Arise

First Pakistani Christian In Goa Secures Citizenship Under CAA

First Pakistani Christian In Goa Secures Citizenship Under CAA

India Calls For Speedy Reforms In UN Security Council Discussions

India Calls For Speedy Reforms In UN Security Council Discussions

50 Cows Thrown In River In Madhya Pradesh, Reports Suggest About 15- 20 Cows Died

50 Cows Thrown In River In Madhya Pradesh, Reports Suggest About 15- 20 Cows Died

Mamata Banerjee Demands ‘Hang Till Death’ For Kolkata Doctor Case, Blames BJP For Impeding Investigation

Mamata Banerjee Demands ‘Hang Till Death’ For Kolkata Doctor Case, Blames BJP For Impeding Investigation

Political Rivals Clash At Site Of Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Sparking Tensions

Political Rivals Clash At Site Of Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Sparking Tensions

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox