Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Route Restoration Brings Relief To Pilgrims

In what comes as a welcome relief for pilgrims heading to Kedarnath, the walking route has been nearly fully repaired. According to the district administration, some pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana have successfully reached Kedarnath Dham after 15 days of walking.

Devotees arriving at Kedarnath Dham have expressed their gratitude for the support received from the administration. The walking route’s restoration has been made possible through the diligent efforts of 260 laborers.

Previously, on the night of July 31, the Kedarnath walking route was severely damaged due to a disaster. In response, a rescue operation led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar managed to evacuate pilgrims safely, utilizing both walking and helicopter services.

The disaster had caused damage to a 19-kilometer stretch of the walking route in 29 locations. The district administration reports that issues remain at only one or two spots on the footpath, where security personnel are assisting pilgrims in crossing.

One pilgrim reaching Kedarnath Dham noted, “The footpath has been repaired, but there are still some issues at one or two places. The district administration in Rudraprayag is making good arrangements.”

To date, 10,93,632 devotees have visited Baba Kedarnath. Currently, around 150 to 200 pilgrims are reaching Kedarnath Dham daily, with many utilizing both helicopter services and walking.

The Rudraprayag district administration is working swiftly to complete the footpath repairs so that more devotees can access the shrine of Baba Kedarnath. Hundreds of PWD workers from Guptkashi are involved in the repair efforts, and the Sonprayag-Gaurikund highway is also being rapidly restored. Vehicle movement is expected to resume soon, with NH department machinery and workers engaged in round-the-clock repairs.

