Harvard’s Wealthy Students: Batchmates Share How They Spend Their Money In Viral Video

As one of the most prestigious universities in the world, Harvard has long been a symbol of academic excellence. However, a closer look at the campus reveals that it’s not only top-tier intellects that make it into the Ivy League institution. Many students hail from affluent families who can afford the best of everything, from private schooling to exotic vacations, contributing to a culture of conspicuous wealth. Recently, an Instagram user named Ashton Herndon asked Harvard students to share the most bizarre “rich things” they’ve witnessed on campus, offering a rare glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of some students.

Lavish Displays of Wealth on Campus

The responses to Herndon’s inquiry were nothing short of shocking, revealing how some students at Harvard live a life of luxury that most can only dream of. One student shared a story about a peer who casually mentioned flying on their father’s private airline. Another recalled a student posting a selfie from a private jet just hours before showing up for class, underscoring the wealth and carefree attitude some exhibit.

Other stories were equally extravagant, including students who travel to Europe on weekends, a luxury that few can afford. Additionally, some students have last names that are so influential they are associated with buildings on campus, reflecting Harvard’s preference for legacy applicants — many of whom come from wealthy families.

Excessive Luxury and Public Reactions

One particularly eye-catching example was a student seen wearing three Cartier love bracelets on one wrist, with each bracelet retailing for approximately $6,000. Such displays of wealth are not uncommon among some Harvard students, as the luxury brands and lavish habits serve as a reflection of their privileged backgrounds.

The viral video, which has garnered over 4.5 million views on Instagram, has sparked both amusement and criticism. While some find the stories amusing, others have expressed frustration, questioning the meritocracy of institutions like Harvard. “So basically Harvard is just full of nepo babies?” one commenter said, while another remarked, “That’s why everyone knows Harvard is not for the smartest but for the richest.”

The video sheds light on the stark contrast between the privileged lives of some students and the challenges faced by others, raising questions about wealth, opportunity, and access to education at elite institutions.