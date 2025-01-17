From Below-Average College Student To Landing Jobs At Meta and Google: Here’s How He Did It

Andrew Yeung, a former employee of Meta and Google, turned his academic challenges into a remarkable career by adopting unconventional strategies. Despite struggling in school and university with subjects like mathematics, English, and science, Yeung now runs a successful tech events company called Fibe.

Overcoming Academic Struggles

Yeung was open about his academic difficulties, admitting that he consistently earned below-average grades and struggled with basic concepts. He also lacked the confidence, charisma, and exceptional intelligence that many consider prerequisites for success. Yet, these struggles did not deter him; they became the foundation for his future achievements.

After graduating from the University of Toronto, Yeung faced months of rejection while applying for jobs. Rather than following the traditional route, he decided to adopt a mindset focused on creating his own opportunities. He organized private dinners with executives, creating spaces where he could present his ideas and bring industry leaders together. This strategy allowed him to flip the traditional power dynamic and put himself in the position to shape discussions.

Speed and Persistence in Career Growth

Another strategy that helped Yeung stand out was his focus on speed. He secured an internship with the CEO of a major company by responding to an email within just 10 seconds. His swift responses and proactive approach continued to serve him well in future roles at Facebook and Google, where he was often the first to take on new projects. Additionally, he maintained relationships with hiring managers even after rejections, leading to job offers through persistent networking.

Yeung’s journey highlights the power of finding personal advantages and leveraging them to overcome obstacles. He sees himself as an average person, but his ability to recognize and use unconventional strategies allowed him to succeed where others might have faltered.

