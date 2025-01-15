Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Indian Entrepreneur Reveals He Turned Down Multiple Job Offers From Google

Akshay Narisetti, a software engineer and the founder of Open Vision, recently revealed that he declined multiple job offers from Google to focus on building his own startup.

Akshay Narisetti, a software engineer and the founder of Open Vision, recently revealed that he declined multiple job offers from Google to focus on building his own startup. A graduate of SRM Institute in Chennai, Narisetti shared the news on X, stating that both he and his team were invited to join Google’s VR team but chose a different path.

Turning Down Google for a Bigger Vision

“In the last two years, I received multiple job offers from Google,” Narisetti said in his post. “In fact, our entire team at Open Vision was invited to join the Google VR Team.” Despite the offers, he and his team remained committed to their own venture, Open Vision, which recently introduced a next-generation AI device called Pocket.

Before founding Open Vision, Narisetti gained recognition for an innovative yet simple project: hacking Google’s popular offline Dino Game. Using a microcontroller, he created a setup that automatically detected on-screen obstacles and triggered the spacebar to make the dinosaur jump, resulting in an endless game.

“This project got me an interview at Google,” Narisetti revealed. The simplicity and ingenuity of the project earned widespread attention, demonstrating how basic yet creative ideas can have significant impact.

The inspiration for the Dino Game hack came from a relatable struggle—frequent internet outages. “I had two options: either make a fun project out of this or deal with customer care that doesn’t care,” Narisetti shared on LinkedIn. The result was a playful solution that brought joy and showcased his technical skills.

Building Open Vision and Launching Pocket

Rather than joining Google, Narisetti focused on Open Vision, a startup dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI technology. The company’s latest product, Pocket, exemplifies this mission, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with user-friendly design.

Narisetti’s story highlights the power of pursuing one’s vision, even when prestigious opportunities arise. His journey from simple projects to leading a startup underscores the value of creativity, persistence, and the courage to forge one’s own path.

As he continues to innovate, Narisetti serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and engineers worldwide.

