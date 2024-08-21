Indian Youtuber Forced To Leave Rs 400 Tip at US Restaurant; Sparks Debate on Tipping Culture

A Bengaluru resident’s recent experience with tipping at a New York restaurant has sparked a heated debate on social media. The Indian YouTuber, Ishan Sharma, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration after being “forced” to leave a tip of over Rs 400 at a restaurant in the United States.

What happened?

Sharma recounted the incident where he paid $50 in cash for a meal that cost $45, only to have the waitress keep the $5 (approximately Rs 419) as a tip without asking him. When he inquired about his change, the waitress informed him that tipping was mandatory and left without further explanation.

“I asked, ‘Is it mandatory?’ and she just ignored me,” Sharma wrote on the microblogging platform. He added that his friend, a local, felt embarrassed by the situation, remarking, “And my friend (a local) felt guilty for not paying at least 20% tip!”

Tipping is such a scam in New York!💀 Why do I pay extra just because restaurants pay minimum hourly wages? Ordered a crepe, club sandwich and Panini for $45(Rs. 3800). We paid $50 cash and the waiter just took the rest as tip. I asked for change and she said “you have to pay… pic.twitter.com/9ggEZHIoft — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) August 20, 2024

Sharma’s post, which has garnered over 5.6 million views since being shared on August 20, resonated with many who questioned the tipping culture in the United States. “Tipping is such a scam in New York,” Sharma concluded, describing the practice as “insane.”

Public reactions

The post quickly drew a range of responses, with many users sharing their thoughts on the tipping system in the U.S. One user commented, “I don’t know about America, but shouldn’t tips be given as a way of saying thank you, not as a compulsion?” Another added, “15-20% tip is a customary social custom in the USA. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. If you strongly feel that tipping is wrong, then don’t order food at a sit-down restaurant.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the cultural expectations around tipping in the U.S. “You got away easy with only 10% as a tip. These days it’s become a norm to tip at least 15-20% or more,” one person noted. Another user expressed determination to avoid tipping during an upcoming trip to the U.S., writing, “When I visit the USA in a few months, I will just not tip anywhere. No matter how ugly they would behave with me. Technically there is no law that will punish me or question me for not tipping. As far as morality is concerned, the debate can just go very long.”

Some commenters advised against converting the tip amount to Indian rupees, arguing that tipping is an integral part of American culture. “Please don’t convert in INR. When in Rome, be a Roman. Tipping is the culture there. So, no two ways about it. Standard is 10%. If I were in your shoes, I would have replied back saying, ‘Ah, your greed has lost you a better tip. I asked for the change to give you a bigger bill.’ He would have learned his lesson. Please do tip in the U.S. It’s the culture. Don’t bring your Indian questioning there,” suggested one user.

While tipping remains optional in the United States, it is a deeply ingrained custom, with a standard expectation of leaving a tip of 15-25% of the pre-tax bill at restaurants. The practice is a vital part of the U.S. service industry, as servers, bartenders, and other service workers often rely on tips to supplement their income.

