UK’s Most Notorious ‘Haunted Doll’ Assaulted 17 Men, Claims Paranormal Investigator

Proving the line ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’ true, a horrific phenomena has come to the fore. Recently, an antique doll, which is allegedly inhabited by the spirit of a spurned bride named Elizabeth, has been the focal point of various paranormal events at the Haunted Objects Museum in South Yorkshire’s Rotherham.

Known as the “most haunted” doll globally, it is reported, that the doll has reportedly assaulted at least 17 men, some of whom sustained physical injuries. Reports New York Post.

But, the question is, how the Paranormal Investigator & museum owner Lee Steer got to know about this doll? Well, the answer lies in online shopping.

Upon learning of the doll’s supposed animosity towards men, Steer bought it for £866 on eBay. During an investigation in the museum’s “bridal doll room,” Steer felt a burning sensation on his neck and later found scratches on his back that witnesses claimed, resembled a pentagram.

Later, speaking to an outlet, Steer said ‘It seems like the doll has a hatred towards men…There have been well over 15 people who have come to me to say they have been scratched. It is all men and never a woman that it has attacked.’

Unsettling Actions Of Haunted Doll

Shockingly, the doll’s isn’t just restricted to unsettling actions, As per Steer, the doll has triggered fire alarms, shifted objects around the room, and caused electronic disruptions in video recordings.

In one paranormal investigation, a perfume bottle was allegedly thrown across the room, and the words “bride” and “haunting” mysteriously appeared on the footage.

Besides Lee Steer, another paranormal investigator Jon-Paul Kenny also had a had a similarly eerie experience with the doll. During a TikTok live session at the museum, He reported feeling a pull on his shirt, as though someone had grabbed him from behind, even though he was alone in the room with just his girlfriend and the doll.

