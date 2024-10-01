Lucknow: Delivery Boy Killed While Delivering Phones Worth 1 Lakh

The victim, Bharat Prajapati, was on duty to deliver smartphones, including a Google Pixel and Vivo phone, at the residence of the customer.

A delivery agent gets killed in a shocking incident in Lucknow while delvering luxury phones worth 1 lakh in a case of robbery.

Here’s what happened

On 23 september, The victim, Bharat Prajapati, was on duty to deliver smartphones, including a Google Pixel and Vivo phone, at the residence of the customer. The customer, who is prime suspect, Gajanan, in the Chinhat area of Lucknow. ordered the mobile phones on flipkart and had chosen the Cash on Delivery (COD) payment method.

When he reached, Prajapati was attacked and strangled by Gajanan. His accomplice Akash, was also present to help him during the incident. The suspects allegedly stuffed the body into a sack and disposed of it in the Indira Canal.

MUST READ: Ghulam Nabi Azad Urge Voters To Cast Their Votes

Police initiate investigation

It was on September 25, the crime came to light when Prajapati’s family filed a missing person complaint after he failed to return home for two days. The police initiated an investigation and traced the victim’s last known location and call details, which led them to Gajanan’s phone number.

During interrogation, Gajanan’s associate, Akash, confessed to the crime, revealing their plan to rob the delivery agent of the smartphones. Police has arrested Akash. As of now, Gajanan has not been located and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend him.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to search for Prajapati’s body in the canal, but no recovery has been made yet.

ALSO READ: Will OLED Screens Replace LCD In All Apple iPhones By 2025? What’s Behind Apple’s Big Move?