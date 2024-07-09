Man Eats Snake Alive, Internet Reacts, Calls Him 'Bear Grylls ka phupaa'

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, there’s a rather unusual incident involving a man named Ganga Prasad, reportedly a dacoit recently out of jail. A video circulating widely shows him by a river, where he skillfully catches a live snake. He then calmly approaches the camera holder and swiftly catches the snake by gripping its head tightly. After ensuring the snake is no longer moving, he pauses briefly before taking a bite of the snake. This act, captured on video, is spreading like fire on the internet. One can also notice people passing by him in the video, as they witness his unusual act.
The Internet’s Reaction
The video, which was posted on July 8th, spread rapidly across the internet, garnering over 200,000 views to date. It provoked numerous responses, with many urging authorities to take strong action against the dacoit.
The caption accompanying the post read, “A Guy from Fatehpur Eats Snake Alive (Video of dacoit Ganga Prasad Surfaced).”
A user commented, “How is this possible, it feels very strange to see, there are so many things to eat and you only got snake to eat.”
Another user said, “Oh God, how can it be possible that someone ate a snake, what is still to be seen in this world, my soul trembled.” A third user proposed , “Isko to fir se jail me daal dena chahiye. (He should be put back in jail).”
“Bear Grylls ka phupaa,” (Uncle of Bear Grylls), read another comment.
Yet another user stated, “A case should be filed against this person under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.”
According to the Free Press Journal report, the dacoit indulged his desire for snakes after his recent release from jail, as he was accustomed to catching and consuming them from the land or river.
