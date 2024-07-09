Man Eats Snake Alive, Internet Reacts, Calls Him 'Bear Grylls ka phupaa'

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, there’s a rather unusual incident involving a man named Ganga Prasad, reportedly a dacoit recently out of jail. A video circulating widely shows him by a river, where he skillfully catches a live snake. He then calmly approaches the camera holder and swiftly catches the snake by gripping its head tightly. After ensuring the snake is no longer moving, he pauses briefly before taking a bite of the snake. This act, captured on video, is spreading like fire on the internet. One can also notice people passing by him in the video, as they witness his unusual act.

The Internet’s Reaction

The video, which was posted on July 8th, spread rapidly across the internet, garnering over 200,000 views to date. It provoked numerous responses, with many urging authorities to take strong action against the dacoit. According to reports, Prasad is a notable figure within the infamous Shankar Kevat gang in the area, renowned for their activities involving robbery and intimidation. The video in question is said to have been filmed at Kalka Ka Dera near Kishanpur Thana.

The caption accompanying the post read, “A Guy from Fatehpur Eats Snake Alive (Video of dacoit Ganga Prasad Surfaced).”