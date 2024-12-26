The child has been admitted to Valvadevi Hospital in Waliv with injuries to his head, chest, and hands. His condition is reported to be critical.

A 6-year-old boy miraculously survived after being run over by a car while playing in the Vasai area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday. The entire incident, captured by a CCTV camera, quickly went viral.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the child managed to get up after the accident and walked home, while other children who were nearby rushed to his aid.

Reports indicate that the child, identified as Raghav Kumar Chavan, also known as Chhotu, was hit by a car while playing in the Waliv locality of Vasai East. The car, a cab carrying passengers, ran over the child while making a turn. After the accident, the driver fled the scene without stopping.

The child has been admitted to Valvadevi Hospital in Waliv with injuries to his head, chest, and hands. His condition is reported to be critical.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, with efforts underway to locate the driver, who remains on the run. More details on the case are awaited.

Another Similar Incident From Vasai

A couple walking their dog late at night in Vasai, Maharashtra, were struck by a speeding car, resulting in the death of their pet. The tragic incident occurred on November 25 at around 11:30 p.m. in Yashwant Smart City and was captured on CCTV.

Kartik Gor, 36, and Riddhi Pandya, 35, were walking their dog, Raja, when a WagonR hit them from behind. The footage showed the couple trapped under the car while passersby quickly came to their aid.

The driver of the car, Santosh Shinde, took the injured couple to a nearby hospital. Kartik suffered a ligament tear in his right leg and a spinal injury, while Riddhi had a fractured rib and injuries to her right hand. Raja, the couple’s labrador, initially managed to limp away from the crash site but passed away three days later from the injuries.

Kartik recalled, “Raja was in shock when he saw us trapped under the car. He stopped eating while we were in the hospital and died on November 28.”

An FIR was filed two days after the incident, with the couple calling for action against the driver. Santosh Shinde has been charged with reckless driving and endangering lives under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

