Fake Maternity Photoshoots: The Latest Trend Among Young Chinese Women

This growing phenomenon, known as "pre-set maternity photos," has become especially popular among Gen Z women who are eager to document significant life milestones, even if they’re not yet in that stage of life.

A growing trend in China is catching the attention of both the younger generation and critics alike: fake maternity photoshoots. As reported by the South China Morning Post, young, single women in China are increasingly wearing artificial baby bumps to create photoshoots that celebrate the idea of motherhood—without actually being pregnant. This growing phenomenon, known as “pre-set maternity photos,” has become especially popular among Gen Z women who are eager to document significant life milestones, even if they’re not yet in that stage of life.

The Trend Gains Popularity: Influencers Lead the Way

The trend gained significant traction after popular influencer Meizi Gege, who has over 5.7 million followers, posted her own fake maternity photoshoot on October 13. In her post, Meizi Gege, who is not pregnant, explained: “While I’m still slim, I wore a fake belly to take maternity photos and enjoyed a pre-made life. I even did it with my best friend!”

Her playful photoshoot resonated with many followers, leading to a surge in interest among young women. One fan commented, “I’m going to buy a fake belly and take maternity photos while I’m still at my slimmest!” Meizi Gege humorously responded, “How can people be so smart!”

Celebrating Motherhood Before Its Time

For many young women, these photoshoots are a way to celebrate the idea of motherhood before actually becoming a mother. This trend is seen as a way to “pre-celebrate” major life events, with some women taking their maternity photos while still in their physical prime.

One 26-year-old graduate shared that she had taken her maternity photos at 23, while another woman admitted to taking wedding photos at age 22. “Just in case I get wrinkles by 30,” she joked. This lighthearted approach to significant milestones reflects a shift in how younger generations in China approach their future and the pressure to maintain a youthful, slim appearance.

Easy and Affordable Photoshoots

The photoshoots themselves are relatively simple and require minimal preparation. Fake baby bumps, available in various sizes and textures, can be easily purchased online. The growing availability of these products, combined with societal pressure to maintain a youthful appearance, makes it easy for women to embrace this trend without the need for actual pregnancy.

Humorous and Lighthearted Reactions

While the trend is largely lighthearted, it has sparked humor and playful exchanges on social media. One netizen joked, “I will shoot my 70th birthday photos now and then post them on social media later. It will make me look so young!” Another quipped, “I must take more photos while I am still young, so I can use them for online dating when I am older.”

Despite the humor, the trend has also led to more serious discussions about unrealistic beauty standards, especially for women during pregnancy. Some critics argue that the trend perpetuates pressure on women to uphold a certain body image, even in the context of motherhood.

Is This Trend Reinforcing Unrealistic Beauty Standards?

While the trend continues to gain momentum, it has sparked criticism from those who see it as reinforcing unrealistic beauty ideals. Many argue that it sends a message that women should maintain a slim, youthful appearance at all stages of life, even during pregnancy—a time when many women gain weight and experience physical changes.

Nevertheless, the growing popularity of fake maternity photoshoots highlights a shift in how younger generations in China view and document life milestones. It may challenge traditional expectations of women and motherhood, but it also raises important conversations about body image, societal pressures, and the changing nature of celebrations.

ALSO READ: Indian IT hiring: 2025 promises rebound; AI/data science roles to dominate job market