Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
Mumbai: Lamborghini Worth Rs 8 Crore Goes Up In Flames, Industrialist Gautam Singhania Watches It LIVE- WATCH!

A Lamborghini caught fire on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near the Breach Candy signal, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade was alerted at 10:20 pm. The fire was brought under control by 10:59 pm, with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Industrialist Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Group, shared a video of the Lamborghini engulfed in flames on his Instagram account. He tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote, “Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai.

Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. Given the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality, not potential hazards.”

This marks the second time recently that Singhania has raised concerns about Lamborghini. In October 2024, he alleged that the brand’s latest V12 model, the Revuelto, experienced electrical issues when the one he was test-driving broke down on the Mumbai Atal Setu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gautam Singhania (@gautamsinghania99)

A Similar Incident

A brand new Lamborghini Revuelto was completely destroyed after catching fire while driving on a highway in New York in October 2024. Although the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear, the owner, @ethanduran, confirmed that there were no injuries.

The Lamborghini Revuelto made its global debut in March 2023 and is the brand’s first hybrid supercar. Reports of technical issues have surfaced, including a recent incident where an Indian supercar enthusiast experienced a breakdown of a Revuelto during a test drive, leaving him stranded on the road.

The Revuelto features a 6.5-liter V12 hybrid powertrain, with the internal combustion engine alone producing 813 hp at 9250 rpm and 535 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and three electric motors—two on the front axle and one linked to the gearbox. Together, the combined output reaches 1001 hp.

As a hybrid, the Revuelto also includes a 3.8 kWh battery pack situated between the seats, allowing the car to operate in fully electric mode for approximately 6 miles.

